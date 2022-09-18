Three New Restaurants Planned
Plus: Dohmen Company will offer food for health, including new commercial kitchen teaching culinary skills.
Inside Dohmen Company’s King Dr. Facility
The Dohmen Company Foundation’s transition to its new Bronzeville headquarters is nearly complete. Come October, the company will invite the public to view the new facilities, comprising two buildings that will house administrative offices, community programming space and commercial kitchens for the company.
The Milwaukee-based company has offices in the Historic Third Ward and a food-preparation facility in Chicago, both of which will begin to wind down in the coming months.
“We knew that we wanted to colocate within the community that we were going to be serving,” said Kathy Koshgarian, president and chief operating officer at Dohmen. “And this is the perfect location just given the vibrancy and the focus relative to multiple like-minded organizations coming together in the M.L.K. corridor — essentially to support community programming and services.”
Formerly in the pharmaceutical business, the 160-year-old company transitioned to a preventative approach to healthcare in 2019. The company’s business model shifted along with its philosophy. Under the Philanthropic Enterprise Act of 2018, Dohmen transitioned from a for-profit corporation to a philanthropic enterprise after selling off its life science services division, Urban Milwaukee previously reported. The charitable foundation is now the sole owner of the Dohmen Company and its for-profit subsidiaries, with 100% of profit funneled to charity, assuring a self-sustaining cycle.
Sugar Maple Hosting Studio Ghibli Pop-Up
An early Halloween pop-up that encapsulates all the best parts of the holiday — delicious treats, a dose of nostalgia and the element of surprise — is coming to Sugar Maple, 441 E. Lincoln Ave., in Bay View.
The four-day Studio Ghibli pop-up and art show will run from Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the bar, featuring themed cocktails and snacks, selfie-stations, merchandise, a costume contest and more.
Festivities will kick off Oct. 20 to usher in the holiday and honor the legacy of the Japanese animation studio, founded by animator-director duo Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata. Films like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro are products of the studio and will be part of a selection screened throughout the weekend.
Come Oct. 20, the bar’s interior will be transformed for the Ghibli Gallery art show. The large, colorful canvases that line the walls today, part of a 52-painting series by bar owner Adrienne Pierluissi, will be temporarily stowed to make room for the gallery.
It’s the ‘World’s Smallest Beer Festival’
A pint-sized beer festival is coming to Milwaukee’s smallest park.
Torzala Brewing Co. will host Jones Island Fest, which bills itself as the “world’s smallest beer festival,” Sept. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. at Kaszube’s Park, 1439 S. Carferry Dr.
The park occupies just 0.15 acres of public land in the area just north of the Port of Milwaukee, known as Jones Island. Today the park is a tiny oasis amid a maze of railroad tracks, salt piles and water treatment facilities. It’s hard to imagine the thriving fishing neighborhood that occupied the Jones Island of yesteryear.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand the history of Jones Island,” said Jeff Torzala, co-owner of Torzala Brewing Co., adding that he felt the festival would be an opportunity to highlight that history for Milwaukee residents.
Fat Tuesday Opens in Deer District
The national chain Fat Tuesday has opened its first Midwest location in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ Deer District.
The bar, known for its frozen daiquiris, opened earlier this week at 333 W. Juneau Ave. in the same building as Good City Brewing, The Mecca Sports Bar and Grill and the event space Gather.
The Atlanta based chain started in 1984 and now has 60 locations across the U.S. and abroad. The concept grew out of a Louisiana-based company called New Orleans Original Daiquiris.
Fat Tuesday’s signature cocktail, a frozen daiquiri, is a sweet and slushy drink traditionally including fruit, white rum, sugar and ice. Milwaukee’s location, which opened Sept. 11, offers nine flavors including a variety of basic fruit flavors, plus pina colada, electric lemonade and margarita. Guests are free to mix and match flavors as they please.
New Bar, Restaurants Coming to River Center
The Associated Bank River Center on Monday announced a collection of new dining options planned for its downtown building.
The Milwaukee-based company F Street Hospitality would be operator of a new riverfront bar, cafe and sandwich shop. The concepts, all public-facing, are expected to open in spring, 2023.
A pop-up taco stand, Toro Tacos & Bowls, has already launched. The stand sets up Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the atrium. The Asian-Latin inspired taqueria serves elote ramen bowls, cauliflower tacos with grilled corn, gochujang, pickled onions and pepitas and Korean pork tacos with hoisin, cilantro lime crema, sesame and kimchi slaw.
David Knight, senior vice president and director of real estate for Associated Bank, called the additions “a significant milestone” in the redevelopment of the River Center, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave.
The Buddha Lounge May Return
When Buddha Lounge closed in 2018, it left off with this message: “Each morning we are born again. It is what we do today that matters most.” Often falsely attributed to Buddha himself, the quote nonetheless embodies the Buddhist teaching to live in the present.
Four years later, David Alan Mouradian, a former manager of the restaurant, is upholding that same principle — prioritizing hard work and a centered mindset — as he prepares to relaunch Buddha Lounge.
“The Buddha spirit hasn’t died, it’s just changing a little bit,” Mouradian said.
Buddha Lounge originally opened in 2015 at 1504 E. North Ave., next to UWM’s Cambridge Commons. The fusion restaurant served American and southeast Asian-inspired dishes like pot stickers, spring rolls, pho and pad thai.
New Third Ward Restaurant Planned
The owners of Sweet Diner are planning to open another restaurant in the space next door to the upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, according to a license application filed with the city.
Industry veterans George Prassas, Yiannis Konstantinou and George Karkalis would open District 4 Social, a full service restaurant and bar at 233 E. Chicago St. in the Historic Third Ward.
The 5,000-square-foot space was formerly SPiN Milwaukee, which changed its name to Evolution Gastro Pong in 2014 and relocated to Old World Third Street in 2015 before permanently closing.
Presenting the Original King of Chicken
Willie Murphy‘s love of cooking started early. As a little boy growing up in Milwaukee, he watched his mom and grandmas in the kitchen, studiously taking notes on specific recipes and techniques.
Now Murphy is opening his own restaurant. And while his industry experience will certainly be helpful, he said his inherited passion and those watchful, early years will be what sets him apart.
“I got love,” he said. “Cooking spirit. And I love making people happy, as far as through their bellies.”
Murphy is putting the finishing touches on the restaurant, Original King of Chicken, with plans to open within the next month. The takeout only restaurant will be located at 4424 W. Lisbon Ave. in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Changes Coming to 3rd Street Market Hall
The ever-evolving 3rd Street Market Hall is gearing up for another set of changes.
Since its January 2022 opening, a host of tenants have joined the downtown food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., and more are on the way. Among the familiar faces of long-term vendors, diners can look forward to a round of new concepts at the hawker stalls, which are set to launch in mid-September.
New food options will include a restaurant featuring soft pretzels and a range of dipping sauces and toppings; and an Italian-American restaurant serving chicken parmesan, fettuccini alfredo, meatball sandwiches and garlic bread.
The new concepts would replace Middle East Side, Amano Pan and Strega. The latter, which served handmade pasta, pastries and snacks, was the last to leave the food hall. Another hawker, Hot Dish Pantry, is still operating.
Restaurant To Be Named Undergoing Renovations
Following the recent completion of its X-Golf facilities, American Family Field is turning its attention to a new project.
Restaurant To Be Named Later, a restaurant and bar serving upscale bar food overlooking the Brewer’s home field, will temporarily change its hours in preparation for a major renovation. As of Thursday, Sept. 8, the restaurant is closed on non-game days and during the off-season.
Just over two years since its March 2020 opening, RTBNL will “undergo major changes,” according to a press release from the Milwaukee Brewers. Prep work for the renovations is already underway, with the majority of design and construction work starting in November following the conclusion of the season.
“We are looking forward to unveiling the amazing plans we have for this space,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers, in a statement. “This initiative involves a complete re-imagination of the facility with a new concept that will be a great fit for the space and fan expectations.”
