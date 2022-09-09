Restaurant To Be Named Undergoing Renovations
The ballpark restaurant is closed for non-game days and during off-season.
Following the recent completion of its X-Golf facilities, American Family Field is turning its attention to a new project.
Restaurant To Be Named Later, a restaurant and bar serving upscale bar food overlooking the Brewer’s home field, will temporarily change its hours in preparation for a major renovation. As of Thursday, Sept. 8, the restaurant is closed on non-game days and during the off-season.
“We are looking forward to unveiling the amazing plans we have for this space,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers, in a statement. “This initiative involves a complete re-imagination of the facility with a new concept that will be a great fit for the space and fan expectations.”
Additional details on the new concept and a timeline for opening will be announced at a later date.
Information about the restaurant’s hours, menu, events and more is available at rtbnl.com.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.