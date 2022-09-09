Restaurant To Be Named Undergoing Renovations

The ballpark restaurant is closed for non-game days and during off-season.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Following the recent completion of its X-Golf facilities, American Family Field is turning its attention to a new project.

Restaurant To Be Named Later, a restaurant and bar serving upscale bar food overlooking the Brewer’s home field, will temporarily change its hours in preparation for a major renovation. As of Thursday, Sept. 8, the restaurant is closed on non-game days and during the off-season.

Just over two years since its March 2020 opening, RTBNL will “undergo major changes,” according to a press release from the Milwaukee Brewers. Prep work for the renovations is already underway, with the majority of design and construction work starting in November following the conclusion of the season.

“We are looking forward to unveiling the amazing plans we have for this space,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers, in a statement. “This initiative involves a complete re-imagination of the facility with a new concept that will be a great fit for the space and fan expectations.”

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Additional details on the new concept and a timeline for opening will be announced at a later date.

Information about the restaurant’s hours, menu, events and more is available at rtbnl.com.