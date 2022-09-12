New Third Ward Restaurant Planned

Sweet Diner owners plan to open District 4 Social in former location of ping pong bar.

The owners of Sweet Diner are planning to open another restaurant in the space next door to the upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, according to a license application filed with the city.

Industry veterans George Prassas, Yiannis Konstantinou and George Karkalis would open District 4 Social, a full service restaurant and bar at 233 E. Chicago St. in the Historic Third Ward.

The 5,000-square-foot space was formerly SPiN Milwaukee , which changed its name to Evolution Gastro Pong in 2014 and relocated to Old World Third Street in 2015 before permanently closing.

Konstantinou bought the building in 2015 upon Evolution’s departure.

The space is undergoing renovations leading up to its expected opening date of Oct. 15. The updates, according to a commercial alterations permit, include a new bar and kitchen, restroom and dining area.

The restaurant-bar expects to make 20% of its sales from liquor and 80% from food. It would also offer entertainment, including amusement machines and a golf simulation room.

District 4’s owners did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.