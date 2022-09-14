Sophie Bolich

Fat Tuesday Opens in Deer District

Atlanta-based daiquiri chain is churning out drinks at first midwest location.

By - Sep 14th, 2022 05:06 pm
Fat Tuesday at Deer District. Photo taken Sept. 14, 2022 by Dave Reid.

Fat Tuesday at Deer District. Photo taken Sept. 14, 2022 by Dave Reid.

The national chain Fat Tuesday has opened its first Midwest location in the Milwaukee BucksDeer District.

The bar, known for its frozen daiquiris, opened earlier this week at 333 W. Juneau Ave. in the same building as Good City BrewingThe Mecca Sports Bar and Grill and the event space Gather.

The Atlanta based chain started in 1984 and now has 60 locations across the U.S. and abroad. The concept grew out of a Louisiana-based company called New Orleans Original Daiquiris.

Fat Tuesday’s signature cocktail, a frozen daiquiri, is a sweet and slushy drink traditionally including fruit, white rum, sugar and ice. Milwaukee’s location, which opened Sept. 11, offers nine flavors including a variety of basic fruit flavors, plus pina colada, electric lemonade and margarita. Guests are free to mix and match flavors as they please.

Fat Tuesday is also noteworthy for its size options, which range from a modest “regular cup” to the comically large, tube-shaped container called a “yard dog.”

The front side of Fat Tuesdays is a retractable garage door wall that opens up to the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum where several tables are available for outdoor seating.

Unlike other locations on Bourbon Street or along the Las Vegas Strip, patrons of Fat Tuesday are not permitted to walk the streets of Milwaukee with Yard Dogs in hand; however, guests are free to bring their empty cups home as souvenirs. The cups can be presented at the next visit for discount refills.

The name Fat Tuesday has roots in New Orleans as the name of the annual Mardi Gras celebration preceding the beginning of lent, the Christian season for fasting. The celebration has mostly departed from its original religious significance and is celebrated by many as a secular holiday and party.

Darius J. Rowan, franchisee for the Milwaukee bar, said that “things have been going very well” so far at Fat Tuesdays. “Better than we even expected,” he said.

Fat Tuesday is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us