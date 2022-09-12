Presenting the Original King of Chicken

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Willie Murphy‘s love of cooking started early. As a little boy growing up in Milwaukee, he watched his mom and grandmas in the kitchen, studiously taking notes on specific recipes and techniques.

Now Murphy is opening his own restaurant. And while his industry experience will certainly be helpful, he said his inherited passion and those watchful, early years will be what sets him apart.

“I got love,” he said. “Cooking spirit. And I love making people happy, as far as through their bellies.”

Murphy is putting the finishing touches on the restaurant, Original King of Chicken, with plans to open within the next month. The takeout only restaurant will be located at 4424 W. Lisbon Ave. in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The space was formerly occupied by Bus Stop Coffee Shop, which opened in 2014 after owners completed a full renovation of the previously foreclosed space. Bosses Boutique, a clothing store, is located in the same building.

The restaurant has been a long time coming, said Murphy, adding that his coworkers in the industry have been “waiting on” him to start this new venture.

“I just felt like it was time to bet on myself,” he said.

Chicken is one of Murphy’s specialties, and it will be heavily featured on the menu in barbeque, rotisserie and wrap form, among others. Murphy will also make fresh fruit juice and his “famous” fried rice, which includes chicken, steak and shrimp.

Once the takeout only restaurant is open, guests can order for delivery through Uber Eats or in-person at the counter. The restaurant won’t have a drive-through window.

The planned hours for Original King of Chicken are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

