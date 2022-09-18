The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Milwaukee Faces Cruise Ship Arms Race
Will new dock secure success for Port MIlwaukee? Or will Chicago and Duluth steal the business?
Sep 12th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. MKE County: Wisconsin Avenue Park Will Be Area’s First With Universal Access
First in southeastern Wisconsin where everything full accessible for those with disabilities.
Sep 15th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Building New Street in Third Ward
New apartment building triggers long-desired extension of Corcoran Ave.
Sep 13th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Wins Grant To Develop Site Beneath Marquette Interchange
With $3.25 million federal grant, Menomonee Valley site would receive street extension, water and sewer service.
Sep 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Plats and Parcels: Proposed River House Complex Grows
Plus: recapping all the week’s real estate news.
Sep 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Poverty’s Unrelenting Grip on Milwaukee
City ranks second worst among big cities, with many barriers to overcoming poverty.
Sep 10th, 2022 by PrincessSafiya Byers
7. MKE County: County Can’t Decide on Coggs Building
Committee approves $32 million for new DHHS building, and officials seem to favor razing the Coggs building.
Sep 12th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Hotel Changes Hands in Sheriff’s Sale
Atlanta-based company purchases former Fairfield Inn & Suites on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Sep 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. MKE Listing: Beautiful Condo at The Cudahy
Features wood floors, bay windows, and a kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and high-end appliances
Sep 14th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
10. Transportation: Should Brady Street Be Pedestrian-Only?
Business improvement district asks for further study after fatal hit-and-run.
Sep 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. The Sugar Maple To Host A Studio Ghibli Pop-Up & Art Show
The Sugar Maple will undergo a head-to-toe transformation.
Sep 9th, 2022 by Sugar Maple
3. New Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin voters finds Johnson and Evers holding slim leads as races for senator and governor tighten
Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll
Sep 14th, 2022 by Marquette University
4. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on President Biden’s Reversal of Trump-Era “Public-Charge” Rule
Statement from Gwen Moore
Sep 9th, 2022 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
6. The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Sheryl Bunker as Chief Financial Officer
Veteran finance and accounting executive to oversee financial operations for Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering organization
Sep 12th, 2022 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
7. Third Space Brewing Partners with Camp Minikani to Celebrate 6th Anniversary September 24th
Local brewer celebrates six years with live music, special beer releases, and a fundraiser to support the summer camp where its founders first met
Sep 11th, 2022 by Third Space Brewing
