The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

1. Milwaukee Faces Cruise Ship Arms Race Will new dock secure success for Port MIlwaukee? Or will Chicago and Duluth steal the business? Sep 12th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Poverty’s Unrelenting Grip on Milwaukee City ranks second worst among big cities, with many barriers to overcoming poverty. Sep 10th, 2022 by PrincessSafiya Byers

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.