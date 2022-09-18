Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 18th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Milwaukee Faces Cruise Ship Arms Race

1. Milwaukee Faces Cruise Ship Arms Race

Will new dock secure success for Port MIlwaukee? Or will Chicago and Duluth steal the business?

Sep 12th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Wisconsin Avenue Park Will Be Area’s First With Universal Access

2. MKE County: Wisconsin Avenue Park Will Be Area’s First With Universal Access

First in southeastern Wisconsin where everything full accessible for those with disabilities.

Sep 15th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Building New Street in Third Ward

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Building New Street in Third Ward

New apartment building triggers long-desired extension of Corcoran Ave.

Sep 13th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Wins Grant To Develop Site Beneath Marquette Interchange

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Wins Grant To Develop Site Beneath Marquette Interchange

With $3.25 million federal grant, Menomonee Valley site would receive street extension, water and sewer service.

Sep 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Proposed River House Complex Grows

5. Plats and Parcels: Proposed River House Complex Grows

Plus: recapping all the week’s real estate news.

Sep 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Poverty’s Unrelenting Grip on Milwaukee

6. Poverty’s Unrelenting Grip on Milwaukee

City ranks second worst among big cities, with many barriers to overcoming poverty.

Sep 10th, 2022 by PrincessSafiya Byers

MKE County: County Can’t Decide on Coggs Building

7. MKE County: County Can’t Decide on Coggs Building

Committee approves $32 million for new DHHS building, and officials seem to favor razing the Coggs building.

Sep 12th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Hotel Changes Hands in Sheriff’s Sale

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Hotel Changes Hands in Sheriff’s Sale

Atlanta-based company purchases former Fairfield Inn & Suites on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Sep 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Beautiful Condo at The Cudahy

9. MKE Listing: Beautiful Condo at The Cudahy

Features wood floors, bay windows, and a kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and high-end appliances

Sep 14th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee

Transportation: Should Brady Street Be Pedestrian-Only?

10. Transportation: Should Brady Street Be Pedestrian-Only?

Business improvement district asks for further study after fatal hit-and-run.

Sep 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

The Sugar Maple To Host A Studio Ghibli Pop-Up & Art Show

2. The Sugar Maple To Host A Studio Ghibli Pop-Up & Art Show

The Sugar Maple will undergo a head-to-toe transformation.

Sep 9th, 2022 by Sugar Maple

New Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin voters finds Johnson and Evers holding slim leads as races for senator and governor tighten

3. New Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin voters finds Johnson and Evers holding slim leads as races for senator and governor tighten

Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll

Sep 14th, 2022 by Marquette University

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on President Biden’s Reversal of Trump-Era “Public-Charge” Rule

4. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on President Biden’s Reversal of Trump-Era “Public-Charge” Rule

Statement from Gwen Moore

Sep 9th, 2022 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

5. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Sheryl Bunker as Chief Financial Officer

6. The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Sheryl Bunker as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance and accounting executive to oversee financial operations for Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering organization

Sep 12th, 2022 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Third Space Brewing Partners with Camp Minikani to Celebrate 6th Anniversary September 24th

7. Third Space Brewing Partners with Camp Minikani to Celebrate 6th Anniversary September 24th

Local brewer celebrates six years with live music, special beer releases, and a fundraiser to support the summer camp where its founders first met

Sep 11th, 2022 by Third Space Brewing

Kate Schuhmacher Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President of Employee Benefits, Director of Client Experience

8. Kate Schuhmacher Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President of Employee Benefits, Director of Client Experience

 

Sep 14th, 2022 by Johnson Financial Group

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

9. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Colectivo Coffee & University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Partner Together for New Coffee

10. Colectivo Coffee & University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Partner Together for New Coffee

 

Sep 12th, 2022 by Colectivo Coffee

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us