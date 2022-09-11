Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

One of the few sizable vacant lots along the Milwaukee River‘s riverwalk corridor could soon house two new buildings.

Atlantic Realty Partners is pursuing a minor zoning change to expand its proposed development at 1801-1881 N. Water St. to 221 apartments, an increase of 14 units. The 2.87-acre site, long used by the since-demolished Gallun Tannery, is located between N. Holton St. and N. Humboldt Ave.

The Georgia-based firm developed the 243-unit River House complex in 2017 on the western side of the tannery site. In 2018, it sold the finished project, 1785 N. Water St., for $58 million to Weidner Investment Services and maintained ownership of the eastern parcel.

The zoning change, which needs Common Council approval, would not substantially alter Atlantic’s 2015 zoning approval to develop a four-building complex. Owing to the substantial slope of the site, the river is approximately 40 feet below street level; four floors of apartments are visible from Water Street while parking is located below street level. Each building is U-shaped, opening to the river with tenant amenities in the middle of the U. When viewed from across the river or along the riverwalk, the structures appear as six-story buildings.

In February, the Common Council approved a $700,000 allocation to construct a riverwalk extension on the property. It builds on an earlier $3.92 million allocation that was intended to cover both phases. DCD economic development specialist Alyssa Remington told a city committee that the additional funding is consistent with city standards to partially fund riverwalk construction costs and reflects increased construction costs. The riverwalk segment spanning both phases of River House would measure 1,047 feet in length.

The second River House phase will be joined by a separate project to its east, EIGHTEEN87 on Water . That development, backed by low-income housing tax credits, is also progressing. The city will contribute $2.1 million to cover the costs of that 478-foot riverwalk segment, which is more expensive because it is being built higher above the river to more closely align with the street level and the riverwalk segment to its east.

In exchange for a 24-hour public access easement, the city covers 70% of the cost of developing a new riverwalk segment and 50% of dockwall repair or replacement costs. It pays for 100% of the costs of new public access segments that link the riverwalk system to the street.

When both projects are completed, pedestrians would be able to walk along the riverwalk from Swing Park under the Holton Street Viaduct to N. Humboldt Ave. to the east. A sloped path between River House and EIGHTEEN87 that runs from Water Street down to the river would connect the elevated segment with the River House segment closer to the river.

Incremental property tax revenue from both developments and other existing developments in the North Water Street Riverwalk tax incremental financing district will pay back debt associated with the riverwalk projects. The district is currently generating excess revenue and DCD secured approval to leverage $1.6 million to fund the reconstruction of failing stairs on the riverwalk segment across the river and partially fund a project to rebuild N. Van Buren St. with a protected bike lane and other traffic calming improvements.

2017 River House Interior Photos

2017 River House Exterior Photos

Project Site

2015 Renderings

Related Legislation: File 220627