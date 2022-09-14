Located in the North Tier of The Cudahy is this southeast facing unit with an abundance of natural light, many built-ins and plenty of storage. Over 2,000 square feet of living space! Open concept living room and dining room with beautiful wood flooring and bay windows. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and high-end appliances. Bedroom boasts large custom walk-in closet. Primary bathroom with dual vanities. Den or office space with many built-ins. Half bathroom for guests. In unit laundry, a storage unit and one indoor parking space included. Condo fee includes 24 hour security, heating, AC, water, trash, on site manager, reserve fund and common area maintenance. Enjoy the common amenities; 8th floor deck, clubhouse/library with outdoor terrace and fitness center with sauna. Walk to the beautiful lakefront or to all that downtown has to offer!

The Breakdown

Address: 777 N. Prospect Ave., #201

Size: 2,030 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 1907

Parking: 1 indoor parking spot

Price: $549,000

Taxes: $14,092

Condo Fee: $1,237/Month

MLS#: 1810883

