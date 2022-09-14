Beautiful Condo at The Cudahy
Features wood floors, bay windows, and a kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and high-end appliances
Located in the North Tier of The Cudahy is this southeast facing unit with an abundance of natural light, many built-ins and plenty of storage. Over 2,000 square feet of living space! Open concept living room and dining room with beautiful wood flooring and bay windows. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and high-end appliances. Bedroom boasts large custom walk-in closet. Primary bathroom with dual vanities. Den or office space with many built-ins. Half bathroom for guests. In unit laundry, a storage unit and one indoor parking space included. Condo fee includes 24 hour security, heating, AC, water, trash, on site manager, reserve fund and common area maintenance. Enjoy the common amenities; 8th floor deck, clubhouse/library with outdoor terrace and fitness center with sauna. Walk to the beautiful lakefront or to all that downtown has to offer!
Sponsored by Corley Real Estate
The dream of Milwaukee downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown Milwaukee condos with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind just like their new home.
The Breakdown
- Address: 777 N. Prospect Ave., #201
- Size: 2,030 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Total Rooms: 6
- Year Built: 1907
- Parking: 1 indoor parking spot
- Price: $549,000
- Taxes: $14,092
- Condo Fee: $1,237/Month
- MLS#: 1810883
Photos
The Cudahy
Contact Corley Real Estate
Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.