City Building New Street in Third Ward
New apartment building triggers long-desired extension of Corcoran Ave.
A tricky-to-pronounce Historic Third Ward street is to get a block longer under a proposal pending before the Common Council.
The city would extend E. Corcoran Avenue one block east to N. Harbor Dr. The proposal would still leave the street as one of the shortest in the city at three blocks, but extend the street grid of the Third Ward east to Henry Maier Festival Park. The city is to expend $3.56 million on the project, which includes bicycle improvements on the existing street as well as improving another nearby roadway, using funds from an overperforming tax incremental financing district.
Kaeding Development Group is pursuing the construction of a 258-unit, six-story apartment building on a mostly-vacant lot just east of N. Jackson St. and the Milwaukee Ballet‘s Baumgartner Center for Dance. The new street will form the northern border of Kaeding’s building and host its front door. It will also cause the intersection of N. Jackson St. and E. Corcoran Ave. to become a T-intersection with crosswalks and sidewalks instead of a curved road on the urban fringe.
The space the new street will inhabit has spent most of its time during Milwaukee’s history as a site of a railroad yard. Known as The Coachyards, the Italian Community Center acquired the larger property from Milwaukee County in 1986 for $1.3 million. The ICC is to sell the southernmost three acres to Kaeding for $5.5 million.
The new street will have separated, raised bike lanes next to the seven-foot-wide sidewalk, similar to what the city recently constructed on W. Becher St. in Bay View. The two blocks to the west, according to a presentation Tuesday from the Department of City Development, would receive a painted bike lane.
The DCD presentation did not mention if the project budget includes fixing the typo on the Corcoran Ave. street signs. The Historic Third Ward Association installed new signs in recent years that display the logo for the neighborhood, but label Corcoran a “street” instead of an “avenue.”
The Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee unanimously endorsed the extension proposal Tuesday.
Future development of the ICC property could include the eastern extension of E. Menomonee St. to the north of Cocoran. It runs parallel to Corcoran today, but extends much further west.
But the city might need to find a new funding source if and when that comes to pass. The TIF district being tapped for the Corcoran extension has retired all of its expenses other than the street extension after paying for the nearby riverwalk extension, construction of Trestle Park, $12 million in donations to underperforming districts and $18.3 million for the streetcar’s construction. The district includes the condominium and apartment complexes along the Milwaukee River east of N. Young St.
For more on the history of Corcoran Ave and its namesake family, see our 2016 City Streets column by Carl Baehr.
