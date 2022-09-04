The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mayor Johnson Moves to Concordia Neighborhood
A new house for new mayor, who buys historic mansion on Near West Side.
Aug 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Back in the News: How Johnson Avoided Paying Tons of Taxes
Meanwhile his backers are running an ad claiming Mandela Barnes didn’t pay his taxes.
Aug 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
3. Long Chase, Downtown Shootout Leads To Death of Homicide Suspect
Southside traffic stop results in chase that ends at Water Street bar district.
Sep 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Now Serving: Who Bought MKE Brewing?
Plus: Discourse Cafe announces new downtown location and much more.
Aug 28th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
5. Friday Photos: BRT Stations Reshape Wisconsin Avenue
New transit line transforming Milwaukee’s main street even before operation begins.
Aug 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Back in the News: Michels Blasts Media, Defends Donations
GOP candidate for governor has supported anti-LGBT, anti-abortion, anti-contraception groups.
Aug 31st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
7. Op Ed: Loser Cheney Will Be Trump’s Nightmare
Her impact may be felt in Wisconsin.
Aug 27th, 2022 by John Torinus
8. President To Visit Milwaukee On Labor Day
Biden will make his second presidential visit to city, attend Laborfest.
Aug 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Op Ed: Milwaukee, the RNC and Nuremberg
The city could be host to a quasi-fascist, Republican hatefest.
Aug 28th, 2022 by Dave Cieslewicz
10. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. PEARLS For Teen Girls Welcomes Two New Board Members
Aug 25th, 2022 by PEARLS for Teen Girls
5. Brewers Reward Fans with Special “Thanks a (Hundred) Million” Loaded Ticket Offer
Monumental Milestone Celebrated with $6 Tickets Loaded with $6 of Concessions Value; On Sale at 10 a.m. CT Tomorrow Through Midnight Thursday
Aug 30th, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers
6. MPS Foundation Executive Director Departs
Foundation Seeks New Leader; Wendell Willis Takes New Role with Local Initiative
Sep 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.
7. Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Tim Michels for Governor
“After speaking with Tim Michels, it’s clear he shares our same vision for a safer Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner.Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Tim Michels for Governor
Sep 2nd, 2022 by Tim Michels
9. MPD Officer Struck by Gunfire
Aug 26th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
