The Week’s Greatest Hits

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mayor Johnson Moves to Concordia Neighborhood

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mayor Johnson Moves to Concordia Neighborhood

A new house for new mayor, who buys historic mansion on Near West Side.

Aug 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: How Johnson Avoided Paying Tons of Taxes

2. Back in the News: How Johnson Avoided Paying Tons of Taxes

Meanwhile his backers are running an ad claiming Mandela Barnes didn’t pay his taxes.

Aug 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Long Chase, Downtown Shootout Leads To Death of Homicide Suspect

3. Long Chase, Downtown Shootout Leads To Death of Homicide Suspect

Southside traffic stop results in chase that ends at Water Street bar district.

Sep 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Who Bought MKE Brewing?

4. Now Serving: Who Bought MKE Brewing?

Plus: Discourse Cafe announces new downtown location and much more.

Aug 28th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: BRT Stations Reshape Wisconsin Avenue

5. Friday Photos: BRT Stations Reshape Wisconsin Avenue

New transit line transforming Milwaukee’s main street even before operation begins.

Aug 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Michels Blasts Media, Defends Donations

6. Back in the News: Michels Blasts Media, Defends Donations

GOP candidate for governor has supported anti-LGBT, anti-abortion, anti-contraception groups.

Aug 31st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Op Ed: Loser Cheney Will Be Trump’s Nightmare

7. Op Ed: Loser Cheney Will Be Trump’s Nightmare

Her impact may be felt in Wisconsin.

Aug 27th, 2022 by John Torinus

President To Visit Milwaukee On Labor Day

8. President To Visit Milwaukee On Labor Day

Biden will make his second presidential visit to city, attend Laborfest.

Aug 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Milwaukee, the RNC and Nuremberg

9. Op Ed: Milwaukee, the RNC and Nuremberg

The city could be host to a quasi-fascist, Republican hatefest.

Aug 28th, 2022 by Dave Cieslewicz

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

10. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

PEARLS For Teen Girls Welcomes Two New Board Members

2. PEARLS For Teen Girls Welcomes Two New Board Members

 

Aug 25th, 2022 by PEARLS for Teen Girls

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald Issues Statement on President Biden’s Cancellation of Student Loans

3. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald Issues Statement on President Biden’s Cancellation of Student Loans

 

Aug 25th, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

4. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Brewers Reward Fans with Special “Thanks a (Hundred) Million” Loaded Ticket Offer

5. Brewers Reward Fans with Special “Thanks a (Hundred) Million” Loaded Ticket Offer

Monumental Milestone Celebrated with $6 Tickets Loaded with $6 of Concessions Value; On Sale at 10 a.m. CT Tomorrow Through Midnight Thursday

Aug 30th, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers

MPS Foundation Executive Director Departs

6. MPS Foundation Executive Director Departs

Foundation Seeks New Leader; Wendell Willis Takes New Role with Local Initiative

Sep 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Tim Michels for Governor

7. Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Tim Michels for Governor

“After speaking with Tim Michels, it’s clear he shares our same vision for a safer Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner.Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Tim Michels for Governor

Sep 2nd, 2022 by Tim Michels

Marquette University general counsel, VP for university relations named chair of Greater Milwaukee Foundation Board of Directors

8. Marquette University general counsel, VP for university relations named chair of Greater Milwaukee Foundation Board of Directors

 

Aug 23rd, 2022 by Marquette University

MPD Officer Struck by Gunfire

9. MPD Officer Struck by Gunfire

 

Aug 26th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

10. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

