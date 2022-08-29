President To Visit Milwaukee On Labor Day

Biden will make his second presidential visit to city, attend Laborfest.

President Joe Biden is coming to Milwaukee on Labor Day, Sep. 5.

The president will speak at the Laborfest celebration at Henry Maier Festival Park. Biden will address “the dignity of American workers,” said the White House in a brief statement announcing the trip.

It’s the first time the labor festival and parade will be held since 2019, with 2020’s event canceled because of the pandemic and the 2021 event canceled due to “logistical challenges.” Presidentspoke at the event in 2014. The event is hosted by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council

It will be Biden’s second visit to Milwaukee since being elected. The president held a town hall at the Pabst Theater in February 2021 after never visiting the city during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The visit comes with approximately two months left before the midterm elections that could reshape the power dynamics in Washington. In Wisconsin, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson in a bid to grow the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate. Republicans are attempting to take back control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Governor Tony Evers also faces a close reelection race. The presidential visit announcement comes a week after CNN reported that Evers’ aides had asked Biden to avoid coming to the state. Evers publicly said he did not personally ask for that, wasn’t aware of anyone that did and that the president was welcome in Wisconsin.

Biden last visited Wisconsin in March, stopping in Superior to promote the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Several administration officials have visited Milwaukee and other Wisconsin cities to promote the law, including Vice President Kamala Harris. White House officials now have the infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act, a scaled-down version of the Build Back Better proposal, to tout.

The president will also stop in Pittsburgh on Monday as part of the Labor Day trip.

While details on Biden’s speech are not available, Laborfest is free to attend.

The parade begins at Zeidler Union Square at 11 a.m. and marches east to the festival grounds. The festival is scheduled to last until 5 p.m.