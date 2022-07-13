Biden’s Infrastructure Czar Visits City, Touts Lead Lateral Funding
City has replaced 524 laterals this year, but that will greatly increase with federal funding.
President Joe Biden‘s infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu got an up-close look Wednesday afternoon at Milwaukee’s longterm efforts to replace the approximately 70,000 remaining lead service lines that connect homes to the water system.
Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, joined Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez and a number of labor leaders to observe the work of Five Star Energy Services at S. 12th St. and W. Cleveland Ave.
“The idea is pretty simple from the president. He thinks America’s best days are ahead. He thinks we can do great things when we come together, across race, across geography, across party. And then when we find common ground, we can build an America better than she ever has been,” said Landrieu, senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator.
It’s at least the second time this year a key administration official has visited Milwaukee to tout the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan Act. Vice President Kamala Harris visited a job training center in January, touting the benefits of job training programs related to the work.
City officials have said they view the visits as a sign that Milwaukee’s programs are working and worth celebrating. But Mayor Johnson, in remarks praising the Biden administration for its support, said the city would still need more help to address the lead crisis.
Landrieu acknowledged that more work would also need to be done through the Department of Housing and Urban Development to remediate lead paint in homes.
“Lead is lead. However it gets there, whether it’s chipped paint or it’s through the water it is a real challenge,” said Landrieu. He said the infrastructure law would accelerate addressing the problem.
The $1.2 trillion package, passed in November, includes $15 billion for lead service line replacement. A total of $48 million for lead service replacement is expected to come to Wisconsin in 2022, but local officials have warned that money would take time to impact Milwaukee’s rate of service line replacement. The project observed Wednesday was funded through the MWW.
The cost now to do the work is likely higher due to inflation.
Landrieu said the revelation Wednesday morning that inflation had reached 9.1% wasn’t what was happening on the ground. “The number today is not a good number,” said Landrieu, but he said falling gas prices indicate the backward-looking figure would trend down. Despite “In the long-term, we think it will work itself out.”
But until inflation does work itself out, officials spending infrastructure money will need to contend with more expensive materials, and concurrently supply chain shortages.
Interim MWW Superintendent Patrick Pauly told Urban Milwaukee that the city received a shipment of corporation valves necessary to connect water lines to mains. Earlier this month, Department of Public Works officials warned the Common Council that they had to develop rationing strategies to deal with shortages of key materials. Pauly said MWW is now planning a year ahead when previously it was a non-issue to get materials.
Former MWW superintendent and new Biden administration official Karen Dettmer was also in attendance at the event Wednesday. In 2021, she estimated that without scaling up the workforce, area contracting capacity was a maximum of 2,000 service lines replaced per year.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Lead Crisis
- Biden’s Infrastructure Czar Visits City, Touts Lead Lateral Funding - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 13th, 2022
- $2 Million Grant Will Train Minorities, Help Replace Lead Laterals - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Foreclosed Home Will House Those Displaced By Lead Abatement - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 12th, 2022
- City Hall: Lead Program Investigation Closed Without Criminal Charges - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 24th, 2022
- Following DA Decision Not to Charge, DOJ Releases Files from Investigation into MHD Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program - Wisconsin Department of Justice - Mar 24th, 2022
- AG Kaul Calls on EPA to Strengthen Protections Against Childhood Lead Poisoning - Wisconsin Department of Justice - Mar 17th, 2022
- Testing Kids For Lead Poisoning Declined During Pandemic - Shamane Mills - Mar 12th, 2022
- USDA Secretary Touts Lead Removal Funding - Hope Kirwan - Dec 17th, 2021
- Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on the Biden-Harris Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Dec 16th, 2021
- Gov. Evers Celebrates More Than $800 Million Investment Wisconsin to Receive for Water Infrastructure - Gov. Tony Evers - Dec 8th, 2021
Read more about Lead Crisis here