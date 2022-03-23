Jeramey Jannene
Karen Dettmer Leaving City For Federal Job

Interim Public Works Commissioner, former Water Works leader will join federal EPA.

By - Mar 23rd, 2022 09:41 am
Karen Dettmer, center with plaque, accepts a Wisconsin Policy Forum award with MWW staff. Photo from Milwaukee Water Works.

The interim head of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works is leaving for an appointment in President Joe Biden‘s administration.

Karen Dettmer was appointed Interim Public Works Commissioner in late 2021, having led the Milwaukee Water Works for nearly three years. Now she’ll make the jump to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to serve as managing director for infrastructure implementation in the Office of Water.

Her new role includes oversight of the implementation strategy for the $50 billion water infrastructure program included in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee in January to tout the law’s $15 billion allocation for lead service line replacement.

“Very few opportunities could pull me away from public service in the City of Milwaukee. I am grateful for the trust former Mayor [Tom Barrett] and Mayor [Cavalier Johnson] have put in me to oversee the Milwaukee Water Works and now the Department of Public Works. I am excited to bring my experience managing the drinking water utility and public works in Milwaukee to inform and ensure equitable distribution of the historic water infrastructure investment,” said Dettmer in a statement.

Dettmer led Milwaukee Water Works from February 2019 until her December 2021 appointment as interim commissioner. Patrick Pauly has served as acting superintendent of Water Works following her promotion. With approximately 350 employees and a nearly $100 million budget, it is the largest public utility in Wisconsin. It’s the agency most closely involved in replacing the approximately 70,000 remaining lead service lines in the city.

The city has a current goal of replacing 1,100 lead laterals per year and Dettmer has been involved in changes to how that is done, including replacing all service lines before major road reconstruction projects. That strategy is currently being implemented on N. Humboldt Blvd. in Riverwest.

Dettmer has also been involved in a partnership with the US Water Alliance to develop and implement a plan to develop an “equitable, inclusive and diverse water workforce.” The effort was recognized by the Wisconsin Policy Forum in 2021. Dettmer was also given an ally award by Milwaukee Pride in 2019 for her work leading the implementation of the rainbow crosswalks on E. Wells St. and N. Jefferson St.

“Karen has distinguished herself in her work at the Department of City Development, at the Milwaukee Water Works, and at the Department of Public Works. This city is stronger because of her contributions,” said Johnson. “I join her colleagues in wishing Karen continued success in her new endeavors.”

Dettmer was the first female to lead the department.

A licensed engineer, she previously served as the Public Works Coordination Manager for the Department of Public Works from 2016 to 2019. Dettmer spent almost 10 years before that in various roles with the Department of City Development and Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee.

Dettmer holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. A resident of the city’s East Side, she worked as an engineering consultant before joining the city.

A nomination will be submitted by Johnson to make Dettmer the formal commissioner of DPW. The move, according to a press release, is intended to give Dettmer the authority to appoint special deputies prior to her resignation and is said to be consistent with the city’s code of ordinances. Dettmer is expected to resign in three weeks. The timing would allow either of the mayoral candidates to appoint a replacement.

Dettmer replaced Jeff Polenske, who “retired” in December to begin a second career in the private sector. Polenske had served as the appointed city engineer from 2000 to 2018 and commissioner from 2018 to 2021. Jerrel Kruschke has served as city engineer since early 2021.

