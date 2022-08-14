Plus: Soup Bros is no more, but its most popular soups will join the menu at sibling restaurant, Boo Boo's.

Cocktail Bar Opens in Partnership With Sticky Rice

A new bar on the Lower East Side serves creative cocktails with an emphasis on house-made ingredients. Located just off of Brady Street, 1692 N.Van Buren St., SlyFox Cocktail Bar quietly opened at the end of July in the same building as the recently-opened Sticky Rice location. The building was also formerly occupied by The Truck Stop. Andrew Logman, managing partner of SlyFox told Urban Milwaukee in an interview that his goal is simple: provide good cocktails, good service and a comfortable atmosphere. When both businesses are open, guests can bring their food to the SlyFox space, which seats about 25, or enjoy a drink in the Sticky Rice dining room.

Craft Cocktail Bar Opens in Former Snack Boys Space

Revival, the latest venture from the owner of Snifters Tapas and Spirits, has officially launched in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. Julio Maldonado opened the cocktail bar, 814 S. 2nd St., on July 22 with partners Andres Garcia and Adriana DeLeon. The bar serves craft cocktails and an extensive beer menu. The owners have previously noted plans to add small plates in the future. Revival’s kitchen is not yet open, but once it is, a license application estimates that 60% of revenue would come from food. The bar holds a food dealer’s license and has teased dishes on its Instagram page.

Changes Are in Store For Soup Bros

Soup Bros, a quirky yet beloved Walker’s Point cafe, is closing after 23 years in business, but good news seems to be just around the corner. Specifically, at owner Richard Regner‘s other restaurant, Boo Boo’s, 405 S. 2nd St. Though Renger has not confirmed his plan, both a recent customer and another person familiar with the business said he may continue to serve his homemade soups at the sandwich shop Boo Boo’s, which is located just steps away from the former Soup Bros location, 209 W. Florida St. Throughout the past weeks, customers took to social media to question the cafe’s status, noting that it wasn’t keeping with its posted hours. Thursday morning, Soup Bros changed its status to permanently closed. For more than two decades, Regner, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, kept his business simple and straightforward: high-quality, seasonal soups, and fresh, homemade bread and sandwiches.

Mr. Wings Joins 3rd Street Market Hall

A new vendor is about to land at 3rd Street Market Hall, according to an occupancy permit. Mr. Wings, specializing in chicken wings, tenders and sides, is set to join the downtown food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., which opened earlier this year. The restaurant appeared earlier this year at the food hall, operating a pop-up at Dairyland on June 8 during the NBA finals. Owner Manny Ramirez, a Kenosha native, has been running the business as a pop-up since 2020. The future location at 3rd Street Market Hall would be its first brick-and-mortar. Initially, Ramirez set out to perfect the New York-style buffalo wing, which he eventually did in his home kitchen. He went on to win the title of best wings in Kenosha County during its first year in business. The recipe, sold as O.G. Buffalo at Mr. Wings, emerged from lots of trial and error, Ramirez said in an interview with the podcast Ktown Connects.

The Corn King Plans New Location

The Corn King, a fast food restaurant offering flavored corn, corn dogs and other fried foods, is planning a new location on the north side. The restaurant would take up residence at 8628 N. 107 St., adjacent to a Citgo gas station. The space formerly housed a Subway. Owner Terrence Webb started the restaurant as a pop-up in 2011, frequenting the corner of N. 76th St. and W. Good Hope Rd. He later moved the business into locations at 8225 W. Brown Deer Rd. and then 2904 W. Villard Ave. Throughout the past months between locations, the restaurant has popped up at events in the area, including a recent appearance at Bronzeville Week.

Fushimi Sushi Is Closing

Fushimi, a seafood and sushi buffet in the Lower East Side neighborhood, will be closing at the end of the month. The restaurant announced via a Facebook post Monday that it would be having a “Store Closing Sale” Aug. 30 and 31, selling tables, chairs, cups, wine, decorations, tableware and equipment. Fushimi opened in 2013 at 2116 N. Farwell Ave. During its time there it has shared the building with Good City Brewing, Waterford Wine and Spirits and the now closed Simple Cafe. When it first opened, the restaurant had a sizeable buffet and sushi bar, plus a full menu with dishes like orange chicken, ginger shrimp and fried rice.

Sage Harvest Joins Glorioso’s Appetito

Glorioso’s Appetito will expand its repertoire of culinary experiences through a new partnership with the online cooking school, Sage Harvest. The culinary center, which was a 2019 addition to the Glorioso’s businesses, offers hands-on Italian cooking classes, demonstrations and a private event space at 1020 E. Brady St., just across the street from Glorioso’s Italian Market. Sage Harvest, a project of Michael Solovey, would add online cooking classes, food coaching and in-home private dinners and classes. “Chef Michael and Sage Harvest’s focus on culinary science, food psychology, and entertainment is the perfect companion to Appetito’s mission to bring the community together through food and beverage,” said Michael Glorioso, general manager of Glorioso’s, in a statement.

New Barbeque Restaurant Planned for South Side

A new barbeque spot is coming soon to the south side. Christopher Patton and Michael Hester would open Brother’s Backyard Barbeque at 3530 W. National Ave. The restaurant is the latest in a series of ventures for Patton and Hester, who also own real estate together. The two have been best friends since childhood. “If you ask anybody about us, they’re gonna know that me and Chris are always together,” Hester said. “Out of our group of friends, he’s been the chef, and barbeque just kind of ran in my blood,” said Hester, whose dad owns the north side barbeque joint, Pop’s BBQ Memphis Style, 7605 W. Good Hope Rd.

Frankies Brings Global Cuisine to East Side

For Donna Aboagye, food has always been about family. And this holds true at her new restaurant, Frankies, which opened on the east side in June. Like its neighbor, Fusion Poke, Frankies serves several different cuisines including West African, Caribbean and American. The Lower East Side location, 1815 E. Kenilworth Pl., has been great, said Aboagye. Between operating the restaurant, catering business and food truck, she and her staff are busier than ever. “This is actually a very good area for us,” she said. “And we’re really doing well.”

Paper Table Food Hall Opens

Paper Table, Milwaukee’s “ghost kitchen” food hall is officially open at its East Town location, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St. One restaurant, Blac Bistro, launched Friday morning and will be serving until nearly midnight, said owner Albert Burrus. The restaurant features a mix of Italian and Creole cuisines, including omelets and skillets for breakfast, plus flatbreads, pasta, seafood and more for the remainder of the day. MilTex Kitchen, which was the first restaurant confirmed for the food hall, has posted its menu, a fusion of Milwaukee and Texas dishes, on the Paper Table website. But the website still indicates the restaurant is closed. The takeout-focused food hall has developed over the course of the past year and so far houses four restaurants, though the 5,700-square-foot building has space to add over a dozen more.

