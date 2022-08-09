Sage Harvest Joins Glorioso’s Appetito

The cooking school will partner with Glorioso's to offer additional classes and events.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Glorioso’s Appetito will expand its repertoire of culinary experiences through a new partnership with the online cooking school, Sage Harvest.

The culinary center, which was a 2019 addition to the Glorioso’s businesses, offers hands-on Italian cooking classes, demonstrations and a private event space at 1020 E. Brady St., just across the street from Glorioso’s Italian Market.

Sage Harvest, a project of Michael Solovey , would add online cooking classes, food coaching and in-home private dinners and classes.

“Chef Michael and Sage Harvest’s focus on culinary science, food psychology, and entertainment is the perfect companion to Appetito’s mission to bring the community together through food and beverage,” said Michael Glorioso, general manager of Glorioso’s, in a statement.

A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Scottsdale, Ariz. Solovey has a long list of culinary accomplishments. After school, he spent five years in China, opening 24 restaurants including one of his own–an Eastern European restaurant called Bloc. Upon returning to the midwest, he was Cooking School Coordinator at Boelter SuperStore and head of the culinary education departments at Sur La Table before launching Sage Harvest in 2020.

Solovey said he found his niche in teaching. “I do really feel that this is what I was was born to do. I don’t mean to make it sound melodramatic or anything, but it’s extremely fulfilling,” he said.

The partnership will bring changes to the Italian-focused curriculum at Appetito. Pizza and pasta will still be on the menu, but some upcoming classes, including Spanish and East Asian cuisine, would depart from tradition. Solovey said he is most excited for this fall’s Oktoberfest class, featuring pork schnitzel and herbed spaetzle.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Appetito has a well-stocked (but not quite full) bar, according to Solovey, which opens a half hour before each class is scheduled to begin. Some classes also include wine pairings.

Most classes are either $49 or $89 per ticket and are capped at 24 students.

The first Sage Harvest class is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. Solovey will guide attendees in making pad thai with spring rolls and lime sorbet. Participants in the $89 class must be at least 21 years of age.

More information about classes and events is available on the Glorioso’s website.