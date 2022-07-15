Sticky Rice Opens on Brady Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The new Sticky Rice location on Brady Street is officially open for business.

The Thai-Laotian restaurant had its soft opening June 30 in the space at 707 E. Brady St., formerly occupied by The Truck Stop.

Ownersandfirst launched Sticky Rice in August 2020 in Riverwest . Opening a restaurant during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was no small feat, and the restaurant’s takeout-only model was integral to the its survival.

While the original Sticky Rice remains takeout only, the new location offers the option to dine in, with space for up to 50 people, said manager Salena Daniel. The restaurant is also opening with an new, expanded menu.

In addition to the traditional laab, drunken noodles and fried rice, the new location will add pork dishes and desserts like mango sticky rice and tapioca, and drinks like coconut water, juice, canned boba tea and soymilk.

Sticky rice, the restaurant’s namesake, is a dish that’s fundamental to Laotian cuisine. As in many cultures, Lao food is traditionally eaten using one’s hands instead of utensils. The rice acts as both a spoon and a sponge, ferrying bites of meat, vegetables and soups.

The restaurant’s logo is a thip khao, or rice basket, used to cook sticky rice.

The Brady Street location is open for dine-in and takeout Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.