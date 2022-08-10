Fushimi Sushi Is Closing

The east side sushi spot will close its doors for good at the end of August.

Fushimi, a seafood and sushi buffet in the Lower East Side neighborhood, will be closing at the end of the month.

The restaurant announced via a Facebook post Monday that it would be having a “Store Closing Sale” Aug. 30 and 31, selling tables, chairs, cups, wine, decorations, tableware and equipment.

Fushimi opened in 2013 at 2116 N. Farwell Ave. During it’s time there it has shared the building with Good City Brewing, Waterford Wine and Spirits and the now closed Simple Cafe.

When it first opened, the restaurant had a sizeable buffet and sushi bar, plus a full menu with dishes like orange chicken, ginger shrimp and fried rice.

Fushimi has since done away with its buffet, now advertising only its regular menu, all-you-can-eat sushi and a seafood boil, featuring a choice of crawfish, clams, green and black mussels, shrimp, scallop, kielbasa sausage and lobster, plus corn, potatoes and a choice of seasoning: cajun, house special, garlic butter or lemon pepper.

The restaurant has shared the east side with a myriad of other sushi spots including Rice N Roll Bistro, Kawa, Thai-namite and others, which may have posed competition to Fushimi.

Meiling Dong was charged with sales tax theft. Dong, a co-owner from 2013-2016, admitted to underreporting sales at the restaurant by $858,000 and failed to remit sales tax on that income by $48,000.

Current owner, Gui Lin, last renewed the license November 10, 2021. The restaurant will remain open until Aug. 31, according to its Facebook page.

Fushimi is open Wednesday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.