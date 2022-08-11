The Corn King Plans New Location
The corn-focused restaurant is moving into its third location.
The Corn King, a fast food restaurant offering flavored corn, corn dogs and other fried foods, is planning a new location on the north side.
The restaurant would take up residence at 8628 N. 107 St., adjacent to a Citgo gas station. The space formerly housed a Subway.
Throughout the past months between locations, the restaurant has popped up at events in the area, including a recent appearance at Bronzeville Week.
Webb said he has a long history of cooking “but corn has always been a favorite.” His unique recipes and toppings “became highly sought after, after some time,” he said. This claim evidenced by the frequent comments on The Corn King Facebook page inquiring when the restaurant will reopen.
In line with its name, the menu at The Corn King highlights the summer staple, supplied by Webb’s family farm in Arkansas.
Sweet corn comes on the cob or in a cup and is available in 24 flavors including Sriracha, garlic parmesan and Cajun. Corn nuggets and battered okra are among the other offerings, plus a selection of corn dogs including honey sweet, bacon, bacon cheddar, jalapeño cheddar, Flamin’ Hot and cheesy cheddar flavors.
The Corn King would be open from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.
Webb noted that his restaurant holds the rights to the name The Corn King, and is not affiliated with a Racine-based business of the same name.
