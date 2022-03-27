The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. MKE County: Dangerous McKinley Beach Can Be Fixed
Parks committee reviews preliminary solutions, with price tag ranging from $250,000 to $4.9 million
Mar 23rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Closing Three TIF Districts
But two were busts, yielding no property tax relief.
Mar 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Friday Photos: World’s Tallest Timber Building Nears Completion
Ascent is now fully enclosed in glass. Developer raises $5 million on crowdfunding platform after construction starts.
Mar 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: HUD Sues East Side Landlord For Discrimination
Resident allegedly subjected to harassment based on sexual orientation and disability, much of it captured in text messages.
Mar 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Bob Donovan vs The Clown
‘All Lives Matter’ activist and ‘good clown’ gets pushed away by Donovan after interrupting him at breakfast.
Mar 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. What’s It Worth?: Goodbye, Journal Sentinel Printing Plant
State of the art when opened in 2003, worth $16 million in 2016, plant will no longer print papers and may eventually be sold.
Mar 23rd, 2022 by Michael Horne
7. Plenty of Horne: Airport’s Soviet Peace Mural Covered Up
On display since 1990, part of US-Soviet cultural arts exchange. New site sought.
Mar 22nd, 2022 by Michael Horne
8. Daiquiri Bar Planned Near Deer District
S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space planned for 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.
Mar 24th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
9. City Hall: Former Police Captain Wins $350,000 Settlement
Andra Williams charges discrimination after being rejected for two manager jobs.
Mar 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: About The Public Museum’s Name Change
Changing to a “Wisconsin” museum may be a key to its survival.
Mar 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
2. Lasry Campaign Goes After Ron Johnson’s Long History of Coddling Russia
Mar 23rd, 2022 by Alex Lasry
4. DOJ Prosecutors Making Significant Impact on Drug Cases in Wisconsin
AG Kaul Releases Drug Prosecutor Report, Calls for Extension of HOPE Policy Positions
Mar 22nd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
6. The Pfister Hotel Names Christopher T Wood as Its Next Artist-in-Residence
13th artist-in-residence succeeds conceptual abstraction artist Nykoli Koslow
Mar 21st, 2022 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
9. Milwaukee Irish Fest Gives First Look at Highly Anticipated 2022 Festival
Announcement includes BOGO ticket promotion and the return of Thursday preview night
Mar 18th, 2022 by Milwaukee Irish Fest
