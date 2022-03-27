Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 27th, 2022 07:00 am

MKE County: Dangerous McKinley Beach Can Be Fixed

1. MKE County: Dangerous McKinley Beach Can Be Fixed

Parks committee reviews preliminary solutions, with price tag ranging from $250,000 to $4.9 million

Mar 23rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Closing Three TIF Districts

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Closing Three TIF Districts

But two were busts, yielding no property tax relief.

Mar 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: World’s Tallest Timber Building Nears Completion

3. Friday Photos: World’s Tallest Timber Building Nears Completion

Ascent is now fully enclosed in glass. Developer raises $5 million on crowdfunding platform after construction starts.

Mar 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: HUD Sues East Side Landlord For Discrimination

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: HUD Sues East Side Landlord For Discrimination

Resident allegedly subjected to harassment based on sexual orientation and disability, much of it captured in text messages.

Mar 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Bob Donovan vs The Clown

5. Bob Donovan vs The Clown

‘All Lives Matter’ activist and ‘good clown’ gets pushed away by Donovan after interrupting him at breakfast.

Mar 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

What’s It Worth?: Goodbye, Journal Sentinel Printing Plant

6. What’s It Worth?: Goodbye, Journal Sentinel Printing Plant

State of the art when opened in 2003, worth $16 million in 2016, plant will no longer print papers and may eventually be sold.

Mar 23rd, 2022 by Michael Horne

Plenty of Horne: Airport’s Soviet Peace Mural Covered Up

7. Plenty of Horne: Airport’s Soviet Peace Mural Covered Up

On display since 1990, part of US-Soviet cultural arts exchange. New site sought.

Mar 22nd, 2022 by Michael Horne

Daiquiri Bar Planned Near Deer District

8. Daiquiri Bar Planned Near Deer District

S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space planned for 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

Mar 24th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

City Hall: Former Police Captain Wins $350,000 Settlement

9. City Hall: Former Police Captain Wins $350,000 Settlement

Andra Williams charges discrimination after being rejected for two manager jobs.

Mar 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: About The Public Museum’s Name Change

10. Murphy’s Law: About The Public Museum’s Name Change

Changing to a “Wisconsin” museum may be a key to its survival.

Mar 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Promise: I’m Going to Take Away Your Health Care and Raise Your Taxes

1. Ron Johnson’s Campaign Promise: I’m Going to Take Away Your Health Care and Raise Your Taxes

 

Mar 17th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Lasry Campaign Goes After Ron Johnson’s Long History of Coddling Russia

2. Lasry Campaign Goes After Ron Johnson’s Long History of Coddling Russia

 

Mar 23rd, 2022 by Alex Lasry

Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

3. Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

 

Mar 11th, 2022 by Sarah Godlewski

DOJ Prosecutors Making Significant Impact on Drug Cases in Wisconsin

4. DOJ Prosecutors Making Significant Impact on Drug Cases in Wisconsin

AG Kaul Releases Drug Prosecutor Report, Calls for Extension of HOPE Policy Positions

Mar 22nd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

The Pfister Hotel Names Christopher T Wood as Its Next Artist-in-Residence

6. The Pfister Hotel Names Christopher T Wood as Its Next Artist-in-Residence

13th artist-in-residence succeeds conceptual abstraction artist Nykoli Koslow

Mar 21st, 2022 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Milwaukee’s sister city Irpin, Ukraine is under siege, and can use some help

7. Milwaukee’s sister city Irpin, Ukraine is under siege, and can use some help

 

Mar 18th, 2022 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Gov. Evers Appoints Two Additional Members to the Pardon Advisory Board, Grants Another 33 Pardons

8. Gov. Evers Appoints Two Additional Members to the Pardon Advisory Board, Grants Another 33 Pardons

 

Mar 24th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Irish Fest Gives First Look at Highly Anticipated 2022 Festival

9. Milwaukee Irish Fest Gives First Look at Highly Anticipated 2022 Festival

Announcement includes BOGO ticket promotion and the return of Thursday preview night

Mar 18th, 2022 by Milwaukee Irish Fest

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

10. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

