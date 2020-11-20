Rittenhouse Released on $2 Million Bail

A right-wing organization posted bond for the teenager charged with two murders.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager that killed two people and wounded a third during the unrest in Kenosha that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, has been released from jail after making bond.

Rittenhouse, 17, was being held in the Kenosha County Jail with bail set at $2 million after being charged with two counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of 1st-degree reckless homicide.

Rittenhouse is claiming self-defense in the shootings.

More than one fundraiser for Rittenhouse’s legal defense was set up after his arrest. One was organized on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site. As of publishing, it had raised more than $500,000.

The other was organized by #FightBack, a right-wing non-profit, which says it is committed to protecting individual and constitutional rights. It’s unclear how much money the organization raised but it took credit for posting the $2 million bond for Rittenhouse. The organization’s CEO announced on twitter that they had posted Rittenhouse’s bond.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL. God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

On Tuesday, August 25th, Rittenhouse , who lives in Antioch, Illinois, went to Kenosha after massive unrest unfolded in the city following the shooting of Jacob Black by a Kenosha Police Officer. While there he carried an assault rifle that a friend had purchased for him in Wisconsin. Using that gun, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse was arrested after turning himself in to Antioch Police and was held in the Lake County Jail until being extradited to Kenosha in late October.