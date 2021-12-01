Rittenhouse No Longer Enrolled at College

Found not guilty of homicide, he testified he was studying nursing at Arizona State University.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who testified last month at his homicide trial that he was a student studying nursing at Arizona State University, is no longer enrolled at the school, according to a report from the Phoenix New Times.

Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty on self-defense grounds earlier this month for shooting and killing two people and wounding of a third during protests in Kenosha in August 2020, said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News that he planned to attend classes on campus. After his testimony, ASU said he was a non-degree student enrolled in classes at the school.

A number of student groups on campus mounted protests against Rittenhouse’s enrollment at the university, which is one of the largest in the state.

Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse — who became a right wing martyr following the shootings — has appeared on a number of conservative news outlets and met with former President Donald Trump.

