Rittenhouse No Longer Enrolled at College
Found not guilty of homicide, he testified he was studying nursing at Arizona State University.
Kyle Rittenhouse, who testified last month at his homicide trial that he was a student studying nursing at Arizona State University, is no longer enrolled at the school, according to a report from the Phoenix New Times.
A number of student groups on campus mounted protests against Rittenhouse’s enrollment at the university, which is one of the largest in the state.
Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse — who became a right wing martyr following the shootings — has appeared on a number of conservative news outlets and met with former President Donald Trump.
Rittenhouse no longer enrolled in classes at Arizona State was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.
