Ceremony was delayed following water main break and then pandemic.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Officials celebrated the ceremonial opening of the 25-story BMO Tower, 790 N. Water St. last week.

The 328-foot tower opened to an extremely limited number of employees in April amidst the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new tower signals our commitment to the city, to the economic development of the area, and to our own prospects for future growth in Milwaukee, and throughout the state,” said David Casper, US CEO of BMO Financial Group, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Milwaukee will always be an extremely important market for BMO, and we’re thrilled to be moving into our beautiful new Wisconsin headquarters.”

Developed by Irgens Partners, BMO Tower’s anchor tenants are BMO Harris Bank and law firm Michael Best & Friedrich.

While the bank will occupy twice as much space, the law firm is leasing 59,000 square feet spread over the top two floors of the building. Signs for the bank don every side of the building, while a sign for the law firm can be spotted on the northeast corner of the 380,000-square-foot building.

Approximately 600 BMO employees will be based in the building. The conference rooms and other shared spaces in BMO’s offices are named after Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Jud Snyder, BMO’s senior executive for southeast Wisconsin, said the bank has up to 100 employees in the building currently.

The privately-financed project drew praise from Mayor Tom Barrett, who has been able to watch the construction progress from his office across the street at Milwaukee City Hall.

BMO Tower was designed by Kahler Slater. A groundbreaking was held in November 2017. The project had an estimated budget of $132 million at that point.

The new tower features a number of amenities, including a shared multi-media conference center, common tenant lounge and terrace on the 12th floor. BMO has a private outdoor terrace on the 11th floor and Michael Best has one on the 25th floor. A tenant fitness center is located underground with private showers and locker rooms.

An eight-level parking structure with 653 stalls is included in the building’s base.

The standard floor plate in the building is 25,849 square-feet, with nine-foot, six-inch ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling windows and column-free corners are included on every floor.

“Pensive,” a bronze sculpture by Radcliffe Bailey, was purchased by Susan and Mark Irgens and installed outside the building. It depicts civil rights leader W. E. B. Du Bois deep in thought. The Irgens have supported Sculpture Milwaukee since its inception, with the piece having been originally exhibited on Wisconsin Avenue in 2019. Du Bois was a critic of capitalism later in his life and now he sits outside, faced directly at the front door of the most capitalist of institutions, a bank.

Fiddleheads Coffee will open a cafe on the building’s first floor along N. Water St. later this year. BMO has a new flagship bank space at the corner of N. Water St. and E. Wells St. A commercial space at the corner of E. Wells St. and N. Broadway remains available for lease.

The tower was originally scheduled to open in December 2019, but a basement flood delayed the opening and ultimately resulted in Irgens firing J.H. Findorff & Son as the general contractor and hiring Pepper Construction to finish the job.

The new tower was developed on the site of a multi-level parking structure originally built by M&I Bank in the 1960s. The bank was acquired by BMO in 2010.

Irgen beat out other firms to develop a new home for the bank by submitting a plan to use the parking structure site for the new building and acquire and redevelop the bank’s adjacent, long-time home the BMO Harris Building.

Now known as 770 North, Irgens is redeveloping the existing building into modern office space. Efforts include replacing the entire window system, deep cleaning the facade and installing a green roof on the building’s rooftop.

The two office towers are connected by a small structure.

A pocket park will be developed by Irgens on a surface parking lot along N. Broadway behind 770 North.

