Evers Calls for Special Session on Policing
In wake of Kenosha shooting calls for legislative session on police accountability, transparency.
Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Monday calling for the Assembly to take up legislation on police accountability and transparency at a special session to begin Aug. 31.
The governor had originally proposed the package of bills in June, following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Monday’s order comes after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times in the back on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, Evers said he’s received no information indicating Blake was armed.
“Frankly I should not need to call a special session when people across our state from the streets of my small hometown of Plymouth to the streets of Milwaukee are demanding their elected leaders take action,” he said.
The legislative package would include the following measures:
- The creation of a statewide use-of-force policy.
- A ban on no-knock search warrants and chokeholds.
- Additional de-escalation training requirements for police.
- A requirement for law enforcement agencies to publish their policies online, and for the Department of Justice to publish an annual report on incidents in which officers use force.
Evers noted that Iowa and Minnesota passed police reform bills of their own this summer.
On Monday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced the creation of a speaker’s task force on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and police policies.
Vos said he spoke to Evers on the phone Monday morning, asking the governor to allow legislators to address the issue of police accountability through the task force.
In response to the task force, Evers said he believes it’s time for action.
If the Legislature fails to move on these measures, Evers said he’ll do what he can through executive actions. However, he said the Legislature and the executive branch must work together to achieve real change, noting that some of the bills already have Republican support.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes echoed Evers belief that the task force doesn’t go far enough.
“This is just another abdication of responsibility. Racial injustice in this state has existed long before Robin Vos was the Assembly Speaker, so for him to just decide now is the time for a task force shows that he is once again late to the party,” he said.
Evers Calls For Special Session To Focus On Police Accountability In Wake Of Kenosha Shooting was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the 2020 Racial Justice Protests
- Evers Calls for Special Session on Policing - Megan Hart - Aug 24th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Calling Special Session on Policing Accountability and Transparency - Gov. Tony Evers - Aug 24th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Statement on Kenosha Shooting - County Executive David Crowley - Aug 24th, 2020
- Lamar refuses billboard ads with Black Lives Matter content - Milwaukee Common Council - Aug 22nd, 2020
- Activist Coalition Holds Largest March of DNC - Ethan Duran - Aug 21st, 2020
- March Against Mass Incarceration During COVID-19 - Ethan Duran - Aug 21st, 2020
- With DNC as Backdrop, A Discussion of Black Liberation - Ethan Duran - Aug 20th, 2020
- Suburban Protesters March From Tosa to DNC - Ethan Duran - Aug 20th, 2020
- Latinx Community Divided Over Morales’ Exit - Edgar Mendez - Aug 20th, 2020
- Tosa Police Arrest Peaceful Protester - Isiah Holmes - Aug 19th, 2020
Read more about 2020 Racial Justice Protests here
More about the Shooting of Jacob Blake
- Evers Calls for Special Session on Policing - Megan Hart - Aug 24th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Kenosha - Gov. Tony Evers - Aug 24th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Calling Special Session on Policing Accountability and Transparency - Gov. Tony Evers - Aug 24th, 2020
- Arbishop Listecki Releases Statement About Kenosha Shooting - Archdiocese of Milwaukee - Aug 24th, 2020
- Rep. Brostoff Statement on Police Shooting of Jacob Blake - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Aug 24th, 2020
- Statement on the police shooting of Jacob Blake - Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa - Aug 24th, 2020
- Statement on the shooting of Jacob Blake - Common Council President Cavalier Johnson - Aug 24th, 2020
- Statement on Shooting in Kenosha - State Sen. Van Wanggaard - Aug 24th, 2020
- Riots in Kenosha After Police Shooting - Melanie Conklin - Aug 24th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Statement on Kenosha Shooting - County Executive David Crowley - Aug 24th, 2020
Read more about Shooting of Jacob Blake here