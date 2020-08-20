Last Night Brings Little Exposure for Milwaukee
Tammy Baldwin and Tom Perez are only Milwaukee speakers Thursday.
The final night of the Democratic National Convention, when nominee Joe Biden accepted the nomination and delivered a closing speech, brought limited exposure for Milwaukee.
National party chair Tom Perez and Senator Tammy Baldwin were the only speakers to address the convention from Milwaukee.
The speeches come as a sizable media contingent formed not in Milwaukee, but Wilmington, DE where Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris delivered their speeches. But neither city is seeing anywhere close to the 50,000 person, $200 million economic impact expected for Milwaukee pre-pandemic.
Speaking from a meeting room in the Wisconsin Center, Baldwin focused her remarks on health care.
She touted the Affordable Care Act allowing individuals to stay on their parents’ insurance until the age of 26.
“We got that done. And, yes, it was a big deal,” said Baldwin, praising then-President Barack Obama and Biden’s work on the Affordable Care Act. “That’s the America I know. That’s the America I love. And that’s the America we will be with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House.”
“Here in Wisconsin, our state motto is just one word: ‘forward.’ This November, let’s move forward and never look back,” concluded Baldwin.
Off-stage, Baldwin and Perez were joined by Mayor Tom Barrett. The mayor opened the proceedings on Tuesday.
Tuesday also featured Perez delivering brief remarks, party secretary and Milwaukee political consultant Jason Rae calling the delegate roll and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes announcing Wisconsin’s delegates.
Early in Monday’s event Congresswoman Gwen Moore addressed the convention from Milwaukee. Wednesday’s proceedings were opened by Governor Tony Evers speaking from the convention center.
Ready for @JoeBiden to give his acceptance speech! Watching with @tammybaldwin and @TomPerez #DNC2020 #DNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/k4UpeWykJk
— Tom Barrett (@Barrett4MKE) August 21, 2020
