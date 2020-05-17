The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Republican Anti-Trump Ad Hits State
Meet the Lincoln Project, led by past members of GOP campaigns, administrations.
May 12th, 2020 by Ruth Conniff
2. Milwaukee Allows Salons, Barbershops To Reopen
New order is similar to the order issued by Milwaukee suburbs Wednesday night.
May 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. EMS Calls Show 54% Spike in Drug Overdoses, 80% Increase in Suicide Attempts
Milwaukee County experiencing a death toll beyond the disease itself.
May 7th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
4. Murphy’s Law: Vos, Fitzgerald Cost Taxpayers Billions
Their latest mistake adds $25 million more lost to taxpayers.
May 12th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
5. Milwaukee’s “Safer at Home” Order Remains in Effect
Bars and restaurants in Milwaukee must remain closed.
May 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Daily: Wisconsin Sets New High With 502 New COVID-19 Cases
Both Racine and Brown counties have more cases per capita than Milwaukee does.
May 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. City Hall: Bring Your Tires and TVs, Drop Off Centers Are Still Free
Milwaukee’s two drop-off centers are now open Sundays, with no fees through at least the end of May.
May 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Photo Gallery: 9 Area Farms Selling Weekly Produce
A photo story of the men and women growing food for Milwaukee
May 9th, 2020 by Erin Bloodgood
9. Senator Jennifer Schilling Calls It Quits
Resigning Friday to take an unidentified job that would create a conflict of interest.
May 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Rules Northridge Mall Must Be Demolished
City scores victory in bid to take control of vacant mall.
May 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. COVID-19 Public Health Plan for Suburban Milwaukee County
Media statement on behalf of suburban Milwaukee County municipalities with the order attached:
May 14th, 2020 by Milwaukee County
3. Gov. Evers Announces Another Turn of the Dial for Wisconsin Businesses
May 11th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th
Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”
Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig
7. Gov Evers’ Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling
Supreme Court of Wisconsin Rules Against Science and the Health and Safety of Wisconsinites
May 13th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Chill on the Hill 2020 Announcement
May 11th, 2020 by Bay View Neighborhood Association
10. Council members to probe fatal assault incident during party hosted by MPD officer
News release from Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs and Nikiya Dodd
May 12th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 10th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 3rd, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 26th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee