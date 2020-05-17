Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - May 17th, 2020 08:00 am
1. Republican Anti-Trump Ad Hits State

Meet the Lincoln Project, led by past members of GOP campaigns, administrations.

May 12th, 2020 by Ruth Conniff

2. Milwaukee Allows Salons, Barbershops To Reopen

New order is similar to the order issued by Milwaukee suburbs Wednesday night.

May 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

3. EMS Calls Show 54% Spike in Drug Overdoses, 80% Increase in Suicide Attempts

Milwaukee County experiencing a death toll beyond the disease itself.

May 7th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

4. Murphy’s Law: Vos, Fitzgerald Cost Taxpayers Billions

Their latest mistake adds $25 million more lost to taxpayers.

May 12th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

5. Milwaukee’s “Safer at Home” Order Remains in Effect

Bars and restaurants in Milwaukee must remain closed.

May 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Daily: Wisconsin Sets New High With 502 New COVID-19 Cases

Both Racine and Brown counties have more cases per capita than Milwaukee does.

May 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

7. City Hall: Bring Your Tires and TVs, Drop Off Centers Are Still Free

Milwaukee’s two drop-off centers are now open Sundays, with no fees through at least the end of May.

May 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Photo Gallery: 9 Area Farms Selling Weekly Produce

A photo story of the men and women growing food for Milwaukee

May 9th, 2020 by Erin Bloodgood

9. Senator Jennifer Schilling Calls It Quits

Resigning Friday to take an unidentified job that would create a conflict of interest.

May 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Rules Northridge Mall Must Be Demolished

City scores victory in bid to take control of vacant mall.

May 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. COVID-19 Public Health Plan for Suburban Milwaukee County

Media statement on behalf of suburban Milwaukee County municipalities with the order attached:

May 14th, 2020 by Milwaukee County

2. Gov. Evers Approves DHS Statement of Scope, Beginning Administrative Rule Making Process

 

May 14th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

3. Gov. Evers Announces Another Turn of the Dial for Wisconsin Businesses

 

May 11th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

4. Order of the City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Imposing a City-Wide “Stay-At-Home” Requirement to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19

 

Mar 23rd, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

5. Gov. Evers Announces Grant Program for Ethnically Diverse Micro-Businesses

 

May 8th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

6. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th

Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”

Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig

7. Gov Evers’ Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling

Supreme Court of Wisconsin Rules Against Science and the Health and Safety of Wisconsinites

May 13th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

8. Statement Regarding the Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Wisconsin’s Stay at Home Order

 

May 13th, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett

9. Chill on the Hill 2020 Announcement

 

May 11th, 2020 by Bay View Neighborhood Association

10. Council members to probe fatal assault incident during party hosted by MPD officer

News release from Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs and Nikiya Dodd

May 12th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs

