The Week’s Greatest Hits

Mar 29th, 2020
1. Milwaukee Metro Area Ranks 6th Nationally for COVID-19 Case Rate

Four-county area has more cases per 100,000 residents than Chicago and San Francisco.

Mar 26th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

2. Op Ed: Ron Johnson Is Not Helping

Action is needed on virus and we’re taking it in Wisconsin. Johnson’s comments insult our efforts.

Mar 21st, 2020 by Tom Nelson

3. Last Call for Corner Bars?

Some are doing carryouts. Many have shut down.

Mar 21st, 2020 by Edgar Mendez

4. Milwaukee County Releases Interactive Map of COVID-19 Outbreak

64 cases confirmed in Milwaukee County. Tracker allows public to better monitor outbreak.

Mar 19th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

5. Why Are Many COVID-19 Tests Negative?

On average, 16 tests come back negative for every one positive, right now.

Mar 27th, 2020 by Megan Hart

6. African-Americans Hit Hard by COVID-19

Majority of cases in the City of Milwaukee are African Americans.

Mar 24th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

7. Milwaukee’s Bars, Restaurants and Venues Call for Help

Businesses seeking to find ways to support their employees.

Mar 22nd, 2020 by Michael Holloway

8. Evers Reverses Course, Announces “Stay at Home” Order

Will suspend non-essential, in-person business. Individuals still allowed to leave home.

Mar 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Evers Doesn’t Believe Wisconsin Will Need “Shelter in Place” Order

COVID-19 cases rising exponentially, now at 206, state working on supply shortages

Mar 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

10. 842 COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, “Crisis Within A Crisis” in Milwaukee

Evers acknowledges disparate racial impact in Milwaukee, says CDC is studying matter.

Mar 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Order of the City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Imposing a City-Wide “Stay-At-Home” Requirement to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19

 

Mar 23rd, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

2. Statement: Gov. Evers’ Executive Order

 

Mar 23rd, 2020 by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald

3. Gov. Evers Urges Wisconsinites to Stay Home

 

Mar 21st, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

4. Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals

Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices

Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham

5. Gov. Evers Suspends Utility Rules and Allows for Additional Consumer Protections

 

Mar 22nd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

6. Gov. Evers Announces New Order Relating to Department of Public Instruction

 

Mar 22nd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

7. Supervisor Taylor Calls on Evers to Suspend Rent, Mortgage, and Utility Payments

 

Mar 23rd, 2020 by Sup. Sequanna Taylor

8. Statement from Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

 

Mar 23rd, 2020 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

9. “Stay-at-Home” order calls for more adaptability

Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson March 25, 2020

Mar 25th, 2020 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson

10. Installation Underway of Plexiglass Checkout Barriers at All Sendik’s Food Market Stores

Grocers Nationwide Using Ingenuity and Resources to Protect Workers and Public

Mar 25th, 2020 by Sendik’s

