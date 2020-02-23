The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Op Ed: A Billboard With a Simple Message
Erected downtown this month and for DNC: 3% of U.S. military spending could end global starvation.
Feb 12th, 2020 by David Swanson
2. Vote Tuesday: Circuit Court Candidates
Three candidates competing for judgeship.
Feb 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Vote Tuesday: Comptroller Candidates
Three candidates vying to be Milwaukee’s next Comptroller.
Feb 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Vote Tuesday: Mayoral Candidates
Four candidates vying to advance to general election. First in our series of previews.
Feb 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Election Results: 2020 Spring Primary
The results from Tuesday’s election.
Feb 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Vote Tuesday: City Attorney Candidates
Three candidates running to lead independent Milwaukee City Attorney’s office.
Feb 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Plats and Parcels: Goll Mansion Site for Sale
Plus: A full week of real estate news.
Feb 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. The Return of Garrison Keillor
Without a mention of sexual harassment charges, he performed in Milwaukee to adoring fans.
Feb 17th, 2020 by Kurt Chandler
9. Vote Tuesday: County Board Candidates
Only three of 18 races are contested.
Feb 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Cathedral Square Improvements, Century City Bailout Get First Approval
$16 million plan would repay debt, improve park, rebuild streets.
Feb 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court
Litigator, former ADA, and Milwaukee resident running for Branch 5
Oct 7th, 2019 by Zach Whitney
2. Bobot Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney
Former Assistant City Attorney, Municipal Judge and decorated police officer launches campaign
Jun 11th, 2019 by Vincent Bobot
3. Update on missing UWM student Sean Baek
Feb 17th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
6. Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney
“I’m ready to put my experience to work for my fellow residents of the City of Milwaukee.”
May 21st, 2019 by Tearman Spencer
7. Gov. Evers Grants Pardons to 17 More Individuals
Feb 19th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. Republicans Vote to Legalize Discrimination
Right-wing politicians rush bill to deny health care based on gender, sexual orientation, and pre-existing medical conditions
Feb 20th, 2020 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
9. Dan Kelly’s Opinion: It’s OK to Lie in Judicial Campaigns
State Supreme Court Candidate Co-Authored Column Opposing Efforts to Clean Up Court Campaigns
Jan 30th, 2020 by One Wisconsin Now
10. Vote Aycha Sawa for Milwaukee City Comptroller!
“The TRUSTED & TRANSPARENT candidate.”
Feb 7th, 2020 by Aycha Sawa
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 16th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 9th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 2nd, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee