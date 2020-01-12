New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Jan 12th, 2020
DNR Announces New Chief Conservation Warden

Capt. Casey Krueger named the new Chief Conservation Warden.

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Medical College of Wisconsin Names Chair of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences

Deborah M. Costakos, MD, MS, has been named professor and chair of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Ballet’s Lizzie Tripp named one of Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch”

Local dancer included in this year’s list of the world’s brightest upcoming stars

Dec 20th, 2019 by Milwaukee Ballet

City of West Bend Hires First Marketing and Communications Director

Jessica Wildes hired as City of West Bends’ Marketing and Communications Director.

Dec 20th, 2019 by City of West Bend

NARI Welcomes Andy Schafer, as its Newest Master Certified Kitchen and Bath Remodeler

Dec 19th, 2019 by Advantage Design + Remodel

PRSA Southeastern Wisconsin Elects 2020 Leaders; Katharine Foley and Christine Dunbeck Become Youngest Chapter Leadership

Local public relations practitioners announced for year-long chapter positions

Dec 18th, 2019 by Public Relations Society of America Southeastern Wisconsin

Medical College of Wisconsin Cardiovascular Center Appoints Postdoctoral Fellow to T32 Training Program

Dr. Jing Liu joins four current and former postdoctoral fellows in the CVC’s T32 postdoctoral training program

Dec 16th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Devine & Manzanet to Lead MMSD Commission in 2020

Dan Devine is serving his third term as Mayor of West Allis, elected first in 2008.

Dec 16th, 2019 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Mary Boettcher, January Artist-in-Residence at Cedarburg Cultural Center

Artist offers workshop intended as an opportunity for individuals or family members to come together for a day of artistry.

Dec 16th, 2019 by Cedarburg Cultural Center

Dr. Madelaine Tully Wins 2019 Health Care Hero Award

Milwaukee Native and Physician at Progressive Community Health Centers Honored for Commitment to Providing Access to Health Care for Underserved

Dec 13th, 2019 by Progressive Community Health Centers

FOCUS Training Welcomes New Business Development Manager

Tim Callahan joins the team from GROWMARK, Inc, where he served as a Student Recruiter based in Bloomington, IL.

Dec 12th, 2019 by FOCUS Training

Marquette student receives Science Coalition award

Alissa Wuorinen created a video for the challenge highlighting her work as an undergraduate researcher.

Dec 11th, 2019 by Marquette University

Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Next President & CEO

Nationally recognized performing arts leader Kendra Whitlock Ingram to succeed Paul Mathews

Dec 11th, 2019 by Marcus Performing Arts Center

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Welcomes Attorney Nicole M. Masnica to their Criminal Defense and Appellate Team

Masnica has joined the firm after spending nine years representing over one thousand individuals in all stages of criminal litigation at the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office.

Dec 10th, 2019 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Marquette psychology professor honored by Mental Health America

The award recognizes outstanding service and commitment to improving the mental health of communities through innovative and effective means.

Dec 9th, 2019 by Marquette University

Cesar Cornier – Social Justice Activist, Musician, Actor

Cesar is passionate about helping people in the community who are being discriminated against and marginalized.

Dec 5th, 2019 by First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee

Marquette dental professor receives WDA Award of Honor

Dr. Joseph Best is the course director for the medical emergencies and pharmacotherapeutics courses at Marquette.

Dec 5th, 2019 by Marquette University

Carthage College Professor Awarded $500,000 Grant to Further NASA’s efforts to Return to the Moon

Prof. Crosby and students from Carthage’s Microgravity Team will use the money to continue the development of what NASA has identified as “critical technology.”

Dec 3rd, 2019 by Carthage College

Gunpowder, Inc. Adds Industry Veteran Josh Ward

Addition brings marketing expertise, editorial insights to role of Associate Director of PR

Dec 3rd, 2019 by Gunpowder, Inc.

Dr. Kimo Ah Yun named next permanent provost at Marquette University

Former communication dean has served as acting provost for the past year

Dec 2nd, 2019 by Marquette University

It’s No Secret, The Dark Room is Open at Saint Kate

Paul Funk, former Hinterland sous-chef and chef at Like Minds, named new Executive Chef

Dec 2nd, 2019 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

