New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
DNR Announces New Chief Conservation Warden
Capt. Casey Krueger named the new Chief Conservation Warden.
Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Medical College of Wisconsin Names Chair of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences
Deborah M. Costakos, MD, MS, has been named professor and chair of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.
Dec 23rd, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee Ballet’s Lizzie Tripp named one of Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch”
Local dancer included in this year’s list of the world’s brightest upcoming stars
Dec 20th, 2019 by Milwaukee Ballet
City of West Bend Hires First Marketing and Communications Director
Jessica Wildes hired as City of West Bends’ Marketing and Communications Director.
Dec 20th, 2019 by City of West Bend
PRSA Southeastern Wisconsin Elects 2020 Leaders; Katharine Foley and Christine Dunbeck Become Youngest Chapter Leadership
Local public relations practitioners announced for year-long chapter positions
Dec 18th, 2019 by Public Relations Society of America Southeastern Wisconsin
Medical College of Wisconsin Cardiovascular Center Appoints Postdoctoral Fellow to T32 Training Program
Dr. Jing Liu joins four current and former postdoctoral fellows in the CVC’s T32 postdoctoral training program
Dec 16th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Devine & Manzanet to Lead MMSD Commission in 2020
Dan Devine is serving his third term as Mayor of West Allis, elected first in 2008.
Dec 16th, 2019 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
Mary Boettcher, January Artist-in-Residence at Cedarburg Cultural Center
Artist offers workshop intended as an opportunity for individuals or family members to come together for a day of artistry.
Dec 16th, 2019 by Cedarburg Cultural Center
Dr. Madelaine Tully Wins 2019 Health Care Hero Award
Milwaukee Native and Physician at Progressive Community Health Centers Honored for Commitment to Providing Access to Health Care for Underserved
Dec 13th, 2019 by Progressive Community Health Centers
FOCUS Training Welcomes New Business Development Manager
Tim Callahan joins the team from GROWMARK, Inc, where he served as a Student Recruiter based in Bloomington, IL.
Dec 12th, 2019 by FOCUS Training
Marquette student receives Science Coalition award
Alissa Wuorinen created a video for the challenge highlighting her work as an undergraduate researcher.
Dec 11th, 2019 by Marquette University
Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Next President & CEO
Nationally recognized performing arts leader Kendra Whitlock Ingram to succeed Paul Mathews
Dec 11th, 2019 by Marcus Performing Arts Center
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Welcomes Attorney Nicole M. Masnica to their Criminal Defense and Appellate Team
Masnica has joined the firm after spending nine years representing over one thousand individuals in all stages of criminal litigation at the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office.
Dec 10th, 2019 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Marquette psychology professor honored by Mental Health America
The award recognizes outstanding service and commitment to improving the mental health of communities through innovative and effective means.
Dec 9th, 2019 by Marquette University
Cesar Cornier – Social Justice Activist, Musician, Actor
Cesar is passionate about helping people in the community who are being discriminated against and marginalized.
Dec 5th, 2019 by First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee
Marquette dental professor receives WDA Award of Honor
Dr. Joseph Best is the course director for the medical emergencies and pharmacotherapeutics courses at Marquette.
Dec 5th, 2019 by Marquette University
Carthage College Professor Awarded $500,000 Grant to Further NASA’s efforts to Return to the Moon
Prof. Crosby and students from Carthage’s Microgravity Team will use the money to continue the development of what NASA has identified as “critical technology.”
Dec 3rd, 2019 by Carthage College
Gunpowder, Inc. Adds Industry Veteran Josh Ward
Addition brings marketing expertise, editorial insights to role of Associate Director of PR
Dec 3rd, 2019 by Gunpowder, Inc.
Dr. Kimo Ah Yun named next permanent provost at Marquette University
Former communication dean has served as acting provost for the past year
Dec 2nd, 2019 by Marquette University
It’s No Secret, The Dark Room is Open at Saint Kate
Paul Funk, former Hinterland sous-chef and chef at Like Minds, named new Executive Chef
Dec 2nd, 2019 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
