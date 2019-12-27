Most Popular Friday Photos Articles
Readers love downtown projects, and one still unconfirmed HQ move tops the list.
From small apartment buildings to a new corporate headquarters, Friday Photos covered it all this year.
One interesting takeaway? Five of the 10 articles capture projects located within three blocks of the busy intersection of N. Water St. and E. Wisconsin Ave. Add three more blocks to that radius and that number rises to eight. Real estate is all about location, location, location, and apparently Friday Photos is, too.
10. InterLace Boutique Apartments in the Historic Third Ward
From Paintball Dave’s to pets and dishwashers.
9. Drury Hotel Opens Next Month
Nearly vacant office building will re-open as hotel on busy downtown intersection.
8. BMO Tower Gets Glassy
Glass facade installation begins on 25-story building’s lower floors while steel beams rise above.
7. North Shore Plans Unique Downtown Bank
89-year-old house getting covered into modern bank branch on Pleasant and Water.
6. Three Hotels Begin Their Ascent
Holiday Inn Express, Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton will occupy N. Jefferson St. complex.
5. The Huron Is All About Connectivity
Building is the anchor of a transformation of Downtown’s parking ghetto.
4. The Huron Rises
New office building will be home to Husch Blackwell law firm.
3. Bay View’s New Gateway
The foundation is being laid for New Land’s $25 million apartment complex.
2. The Downtown Wreck Room
Three hotels will replace vacant buildings.
1. Rexnord Will Occupy Downtown Buildings
Buildings on W. Michigan St. being renovated for company’s new headquarters.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Top Articles of 2019
- Top 10 of 2019: Most Popular Friday Photos Articles - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 27th, 2019
- Top 10 of 2019: Most Popular Murphy’s Law Columns - Bruce Murphy - Dec 26th, 2019
- Top 10: Most Popular “City Hall” Articles of 2019 - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 25th, 2019
- Top 10 of 2019: Most Popular Eyes on Milwaukee Stories - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 24th, 2019
Friday Photos
-
Sam’s Place Takes Shape on King DriveDec 20th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
The Huron Is All About ConnectivityDec 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
The “Little Pink Church” is BackDec 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene