From small apartment buildings to a new corporate headquarters, Friday Photos covered it all this year.

One interesting takeaway? Five of the 10 articles capture projects located within three blocks of the busy intersection of N. Water St. and E. Wisconsin Ave. Add three more blocks to that radius and that number rises to eight. Real estate is all about location, location, location, and apparently Friday Photos is, too.

10. InterLace Boutique Apartments in the Historic Third Ward

From Paintball Dave’s to pets and dishwashers.

InterLace Boutique Apartments. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

9. Drury Hotel Opens Next Month

Nearly vacant office building will re-open as hotel on busy downtown intersection.

The Drury Plaza Hotel in the former First Financial Centre. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

8. BMO Tower Gets Glassy

Glass facade installation begins on 25-story building’s lower floors while steel beams rise above.

BMO Tower under construction. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

7. North Shore Plans Unique Downtown Bank

89-year-old house getting covered into modern bank branch on Pleasant and Water.

Construction for North Shore Bank at 510 E. Pleasant St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

6. Three Hotels Begin Their Ascent

Holiday Inn Express, Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton will occupy N. Jefferson St. complex.

The future home of a Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton hotels. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

5. The Huron Is All About Connectivity

Building is the anchor of a transformation of Downtown’s parking ghetto.

The Mackie Building and Huron Building with a passing streetcar. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

4. The Huron Rises

New office building will be home to Husch Blackwell law firm.

Huron Building Construction. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

3. Bay View’s New Gateway

The foundation is being laid for New Land’s $25 million apartment complex.

Archer Avenue plaza. Rendering by Korb + Associates Architects.

2. The Downtown Wreck Room

Three hotels will replace vacant buildings.

433 E. Michigan St. office building demolition. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

1. Rexnord Will Occupy Downtown Buildings

Buildings on W. Michigan St. being renovated for company’s new headquarters.

The future home of Rexnord Corp. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

