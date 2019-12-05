Police Investigating Multiple School Threats
Shooting, stabbing, and threats of violence at five different area schools in two days.
The confrontation between police officers and a high school student in Waukesha was followed by a rash of other incidents and lockdowns at Wisconsin schools this week. An Oshkosh West High School student and officer were injured after the student stabbed the police officer. Separately, Sparta-area schools were closed as a precautionary measure due to reports that a student had a gun. Investigations into threats made by students were also reported in West Bend and Germantown, though evidence of danger was not found.
In the West Bend case, police received reports on Nov. 7 that online posts were made that warned of a school shooting on Dec. 2 at a high school. The West Bend Police Department advised on its Facebook page, “The message did not specify a high school or city.”
Some other schools which did not experience lockdowns or incidents also got caught up in the flurry of reports. Despite online rumors, Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee did not have a lockdown. Sparta School District also did not experience a lock down, though sent students home as police investigated reports of a gun that was missing and possibly in a student’s possession. Once it was confirmed that this hadn’t happened, authorities gave school officials an all clear signal, the district’s superintendent told Wisconsin Examiner. In Sparta, school activities and schedule will now continue unimpeded.
The same can’t be said for Waukesha South, Waukesha North and Oshkosh West high schools. A Waukesha South student was confronted by police officers after bringing a gun to class. When the student refused to drop the weapon, officers fired shots, striking the student who later received medical attention. This incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, led by the Greenfield Police Department.
The Oshkosh incident involved a student who stabbed a school resource officer, who then responded by firing his service weapon. “We believe there was only one suspect,” said Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith, “and the incident was isolated to this encounter.”
Gov. Tony Evers has expressed his concern and sympathy over these incidents, and over the fears which are now rippling through the state. “What happened in Oshkosh today hits especially close to home for Kathy and I—two of our kids graduated from Oshkosh West when our family lived in Oshkosh,” said Evers. “Our hearts go out to all of the folks at Oshkosh West and the Oshkosh community as they grapple with today’s events.
“It’s impossible to ignore the fact that in addition to today’s officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West, the Sparta School District is closed due to security threats, and that this happened just a day after we had another school shooting at Waukesha South,” he continued. “I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again today—no kid should be afraid to go to school or be in the classroom, and no parent should be afraid to send their kid to school, either. The last two days tells us that we can’t keep pretending that this only happens in other communities or in other states—it’s happening here, too. We can’t just accept that violence in our schools is a foregone conclusion, and we have to get to work to do everything we can to keep our kids and our communities safe.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Oshkosh West High School Shooting
- Police Investigating Multiple School Threats - Isiah Holmes - Dec 5th, 2019
- Few Students Feel Safe in School - Corri Hess - Dec 5th, 2019
- UPDATE: Oshkosh West High School Officer Involved Shooting - Josh Kaul - Dec 4th, 2019
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Shooting at Oshkosh West High School - Gov. Tony Evers - Dec 3rd, 2019
- School Shootings Raise Safety Concerns - Isiah Holmes - Dec 3rd, 2019
- Statement on Shooting at Oshkosh West High School - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Dec 3rd, 2019
- Rep. Robyn Vining Responds to Recent Violence and Threats at High Schools - State Rep. Robyn Vining - Dec 3rd, 2019
More about the Waukesha South High School Shooting
- Police Investigating Multiple School Threats - Isiah Holmes - Dec 5th, 2019
- Few Students Feel Safe in School - Corri Hess - Dec 5th, 2019
- School Shootings Raise Safety Concerns - Isiah Holmes - Dec 3rd, 2019
- Rep. Robyn Vining Responds to Recent Violence and Threats at High Schools - State Rep. Robyn Vining - Dec 3rd, 2019
- Statement on Shooting at Waukesha South High School - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Dec 2nd, 2019
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Shooting at Waukesha South High School - Gov. Tony Evers - Dec 2nd, 2019
- Sensenbrenner Statement on Waukesha South High School - U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner - Dec 2nd, 2019