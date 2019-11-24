The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Dining: Don’t Try Fairgrounds for Food
Chicago-based chain’s local cafe has a great selection of coffees, teas. The food? Meh.
Nov 19th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: MPS School To Become Apartments
Plus community programming in unused expanded building on far northwest side.
Nov 20th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: 117-Year-Old School Getting Transformed
Developer will turn MPS school he once attended into 40-unit apartment complex.
Nov 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Plenty Of Horne: The River War in River Hills
Old Milwaukee family sues Village Board and state DNR over environmental damage.
Nov 17th, 2019 by Michael Horne
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Admiral’s Wharf Sails Through Committee
City committee okays zoning for 11-story, 133-unit apartment complex in Walker’s Point.
Nov 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plenty of Horne: John Norquist’s 70th Birthday Party
A host of Milwaukeeans and former city officials attend gala party in Chicago.
Nov 18th, 2019 by Michael Horne
7. Tent City Homeless Evicted By State
State transportation department serves eviction notices, considering development of area.
Nov 21st, 2019 by Alana Watson
8. MKE Listing: Lease a Luxury Lakefront Condo
It has expansive lake and city views, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and Viking stainless appliances
Nov 21st, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
9. Reckless Drivers Think ‘It’s a Game’
City residents talk about the rise in reckless driving.
Nov 17th, 2019 by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
10. Murphy’s Law: 10 Ways Journal Sentinel Will Change
GateHouse purchase of Gannett is dreadful news for local and national journalism.
Nov 19th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Senator Darling Leaves Homeless in the Cold
Republican Rejects Her Own Bill to Fund Wisconsin Homeless Centers
Nov 15th, 2019 by State Senate Democratic Committee
2. Democrats Introduce CNA Pay Act to Address Nursing Aide Shortage
The rate of CNAs leaving the profession continue to increase as they leave the industry for jobs with higher wages and better benefits.
Nov 3rd, 2017 by State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff
3. Dominican Center Welcomes Project Director Denisha Tate-McAlister
Tate-McAlister brings more than 25 years of nonprofit experience to the Dominican Center.
Nov 14th, 2019 by Dominican Center
4. Statement from the Barrett for Milwaukee Campaign: Lena Taylor’s Misinformation Campaign
Statement by Patrick Guarasci, Senior Advisor at Barrett for Milwaukee
Nov 15th, 2019 by Press Release
5. Statement on closure of Midtown Starbucks
Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson November 15, 2019
Nov 15th, 2019 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson
6. Deanna Alexander Announces She Will Not Seek Re-election to Board of Supervisors
“After three terms and eight years in office, I will keep the promise I made to the people of the 18th District and not seek re-election.”
Nov 19th, 2019 by Sup. Deanna Alexander
7. Two 23 Buys Ziegler Candy Building
Founders 3 Recent Transactions
Nov 20th, 2019 by Founders 3
8. Outpost Natural Foods to relocate HQ, Warehouse
Announcement finalizes a year of planning
Nov 21st, 2019 by Outpost Natural Foods
9. ACLU of Wisconsin Statement on Governor Evers Signing Anti-Protest Bill Into Law
“We are deeply disappointed by Governor Evers’ decision to sign this harmful and unnecessary legislation, despite strong opposition from environmental and civil rights advocates and Native Tribes across the state.”
Nov 20th, 2019 by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin
10. Scott Fitzgerald’s Fundraising Follies
Senate Republican Leader Schedules More Fundraisers for His Campaign for Higher Office Than State Senate Sessions
Nov 15th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
