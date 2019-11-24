Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 24th, 2019 07:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Dining: Don’t Try Fairgrounds for Food

1. Dining: Don’t Try Fairgrounds for Food

Chicago-based chain’s local cafe has a great selection of coffees, teas. The food? Meh.

Nov 19th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Eyes on Milwaukee: MPS School To Become Apartments

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: MPS School To Become Apartments

Plus community programming in unused expanded building on far northwest side.

Nov 20th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: 117-Year-Old School Getting Transformed

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: 117-Year-Old School Getting Transformed

Developer will turn MPS school he once attended into 40-unit apartment complex.

Nov 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty Of Horne: The River War in River Hills

4. Plenty Of Horne: The River War in River Hills

Old Milwaukee family sues Village Board and state DNR over environmental damage.

Nov 17th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Admiral’s Wharf Sails Through Committee

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Admiral’s Wharf Sails Through Committee

City committee okays zoning for 11-story, 133-unit apartment complex in Walker’s Point.

Nov 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: John Norquist’s 70th Birthday Party

6. Plenty of Horne: John Norquist’s 70th Birthday Party

A host of Milwaukeeans and former city officials attend gala party in Chicago.

Nov 18th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Tent City Homeless Evicted By State

7. Tent City Homeless Evicted By State

State transportation department serves eviction notices, considering development of area.

Nov 21st, 2019 by Alana Watson

MKE Listing: Lease a Luxury Lakefront Condo

8. MKE Listing: Lease a Luxury Lakefront Condo

It has expansive lake and city views, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and Viking stainless appliances

Nov 21st, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee

Reckless Drivers Think ‘It’s a Game’

9. Reckless Drivers Think ‘It’s a Game’

City residents talk about the rise in reckless driving.

Nov 17th, 2019 by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Murphy’s Law: 10 Ways Journal Sentinel Will Change

10. Murphy’s Law: 10 Ways Journal Sentinel Will Change

GateHouse purchase of Gannett is dreadful news for local and national journalism.

Nov 19th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Senator Darling Leaves Homeless in the Cold

1. Senator Darling Leaves Homeless in the Cold

Republican Rejects Her Own Bill to Fund Wisconsin Homeless Centers

Nov 15th, 2019 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Democrats Introduce CNA Pay Act to Address Nursing Aide Shortage

2. Democrats Introduce CNA Pay Act to Address Nursing Aide Shortage

The rate of CNAs leaving the profession continue to increase as they leave the industry for jobs with higher wages and better benefits.

Nov 3rd, 2017 by State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff

Dominican Center Welcomes Project Director Denisha Tate-McAlister

3. Dominican Center Welcomes Project Director Denisha Tate-McAlister

Tate-McAlister brings more than 25 years of nonprofit experience to the Dominican Center.

Nov 14th, 2019 by Dominican Center

Statement from the Barrett for Milwaukee Campaign: Lena Taylor’s Misinformation Campaign

4. Statement from the Barrett for Milwaukee Campaign: Lena Taylor’s Misinformation Campaign

Statement by Patrick Guarasci, Senior Advisor at Barrett for Milwaukee

Nov 15th, 2019 by Press Release

Statement on closure of Midtown Starbucks

5. Statement on closure of Midtown Starbucks

Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson November 15, 2019

Nov 15th, 2019 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson

Deanna Alexander Announces She Will Not Seek Re-election to Board of Supervisors

6. Deanna Alexander Announces She Will Not Seek Re-election to Board of Supervisors

“After three terms and eight years in office, I will keep the promise I made to the people of the 18th District and not seek re-election.”

Nov 19th, 2019 by Sup. Deanna Alexander

Two 23 Buys Ziegler Candy Building

7. Two 23 Buys Ziegler Candy Building

Founders 3 Recent Transactions

Nov 20th, 2019 by Founders 3

Outpost Natural Foods to relocate HQ, Warehouse

8. Outpost Natural Foods to relocate HQ, Warehouse

Announcement finalizes a year of planning

Nov 21st, 2019 by Outpost Natural Foods

ACLU of Wisconsin Statement on Governor Evers Signing Anti-Protest Bill Into Law

9. ACLU of Wisconsin Statement on Governor Evers Signing Anti-Protest Bill Into Law

“We are deeply disappointed by Governor Evers’ decision to sign this harmful and unnecessary legislation, despite strong opposition from environmental and civil rights advocates and Native Tribes across the state.”

Nov 20th, 2019 by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin

Scott Fitzgerald’s Fundraising Follies

10. Scott Fitzgerald’s Fundraising Follies

Senate Republican Leader Schedules More Fundraisers for His Campaign for Higher Office Than State Senate Sessions

Nov 15th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us