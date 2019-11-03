Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Nov 3rd, 2019 04:23 pm
BMO Harris Bank honors three Milwaukee trailblazers

Annual awards honor women for their contributions to business and their communities

Oct 31st, 2019 by BMO Harris Bank

Governor Evers/State Patrol recognize law enforcement officers, public and private citizens for heroism and commendable service

“These annual awards provide an important opportunity to recognize their extraordinary dedication and professionalism, and to thank them for their service.”

Oct 30th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Probst Law Offices Adds Three Attorneys to Growing Family Law Team

“I’m thrilled to welcome these talented attorneys to our team, knowing they will do a tremendous job on behalf of our clients,” said Jane Probst, founder of Probst Law Offices.

Oct 30th, 2019 by Probst Law Offices, S.C.

Keith Streicher Named Director of the Veterans Upward Bound Department at UWM

Keith brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him.

Oct 30th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Nancy Montgomery, November Artist-in-Residence at Cedarburg Cultural Center

A career in Interior Design inspires the paintings and teachings of this artist.

Oct 28th, 2019 by Cedarburg Cultural Center

Madison Medical welcomes OB/GYN Shireen Jayne, D.O. to its team of reputable physicians

Dr. Jayne will be accepting new patients beginning November 2019.

Oct 25th, 2019 by Madison Medical Affiliates

State Affirmative Action Council recognizes WisDOT diversity efforts

State Patrol Superintendent Burrell receives leadership award

Oct 24th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Milwaukee Public Museum Adds Chief Planning Officer

Katie Sanders to Advance Museum’s Strategic Effort to Build Wisconsin’s 21st Century Natural History Museum

Oct 24th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Library

VISIT Milwaukee names Peggy Williams-Smith as new President & CEO

Local leader poised to start November 18, 2019

Oct 23rd, 2019 by Visit Milwaukee

Marquette engineering professor receives $500,000 award from Department of Energy

Dr. Nathan Weise said his project, “Ultra-Fast Resonant DC Breaker,” will develop a direct-current, transformational, state-of-the-art breaker.

Oct 22nd, 2019 by Marquette University

Marquette University names Ian Gonzalez as new vice president for finance

Marquette alumnus joins university from locally based Briggs & Stratton

Oct 17th, 2019 by Marquette University

Marquette counseling professor awarded $750,000 grant to expand rehabilitation, mental health education program

Dr. Lee Za Ong’s project, with funds from the grant over a five-year period, will recruit and enroll at least 25 master’s degree scholars from diverse background and provide high-quality instruction to the scholars in clinical classes.

Oct 17th, 2019 by Marquette University

Milwaukee Public Library Selects Dasha Kelly as Poet Laureate

“Her personal approach of bringing poetry to schools, libraries, and civic organizations has made poetry come alive to generations of Milwaukeeans.”

Oct 16th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Library

AFSCME Wisconsin Welcomes New Executive Director Patrick Wycoff

Wycoff has a rich AFSCME history and deep devotion to the labor movement.

Oct 15th, 2019 by AFSCME Wisconsin Council 32

Dan Defnet appointed President of Johnson Bank

Scott Cooney joins Johnson Financial Group as Director of Commercial Banking

Oct 10th, 2019 by Johnson Financial Group

Hebron House appoints Acting Executive Director

Attorney and community advocate for the homeless to lead the organization

Oct 8th, 2019 by Hebron House of Hospitality

Marquette University business school names its first executive-in-residence

Tim Hanley’s role as the business school’s executive-in-residence is meant to elevate the college’s engagement with the business community

Oct 2nd, 2019 by Marquette University

Muskego Teen Awarded $25,000 For Developing Method To Better Understand Knot Theory Links And Solving 30-Year Mathematical Question

Aayush Karan Named a 2019 Davidson Fellow Scholarship Winner

Oct 2nd, 2019 by Davidson Institute for Talent Development

Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals

Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices

Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham

