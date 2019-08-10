New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Marquette’s Lori Montezon receives Excellence in University Service Award
Montezon’s care for others, matched with her keen attention to detail, make her an invaluable member of the Marquette community.
Jul 31st, 2019 by Marquette University
North Shore Bank announces promotions of Christen Meyer and Karla Lozano Within Business Banking Department
“Christen and Karla have both been valuable assets to North Shore Bank through their years here.”
Jul 30th, 2019 by North Shore Bank
Madison Medical welcomes ophthalmologist Lisa Bennett, M.D. to its team of reputable physicians
Dr. Lisa Bennett is a board-certified Ophthalmologist who graduated summa cum laude at the University of Minnesota and earned her medical degree with honors at Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University.
Jul 29th, 2019 by Madison Medical Affiliates
Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols Welcomes Nicole M. Ways as an Associate Attorney
Nicole joins Meissner Tierney’s litigation practice group.
Jul 29th, 2019 by Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.
Lindsey Slater Joins the Weekday Morning Team
Sally Severson moves exclusively to 11 a.m. newscast
Jul 29th, 2019 by WISN 12
Marquette’s director of environmental health and safety receives Excellence in University Service Award
Dennis Daye understands the importance of his job and performs it with seriousness, a great attention to detail, and a willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty.
Jul 25th, 2019 by Marquette University
In Tandem Theatre’s Jane Flieller Joins Next Act
“I’m very excited to take what I’ve learned from In Tandem in the area of fundraising and development and apply them to Next Act Theatre,” says Jane.
Jul 24th, 2019 by Next Act Theatre
The Florentine Opera Company Celebrates a Final Bow, Interim Chorus Master and Vocal Coach
The Florentine Opera Company is excited to announce Dr. Benjamin Rivera, as Interim Chorus Master.
Jul 24th, 2019 by Florentine Opera Company
Marquette names next chief information officer
Laurie Panella was formerly CIO for Milwaukee County
Jul 23rd, 2019 by Marquette University
Marquette political science professor honored with young scholar award
Dr. Phillip Rocco will use the young scholar award to conduct fieldwork on the 2020 census for a third book project
Jul 23rd, 2019 by Marquette University
Wisconsin Executive Named to List of “Top 50 Tech Leaders”
New Horizons Computer Learning Center of Wisconsin Owner Honored in Las Vegas
Jul 22nd, 2019 by New Horizons Computer Learning Centers of Wisconsin
Non-Comm Radio Vet Dori Zori Named Assistant Program Director At 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM 88.9)
Zori Will Also Continue to Host 88Nine’s Weekday Morning Show
Jul 22nd, 2019 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Marquette professor named American Chemical Society Fellow
The ACS Fellows Program recognizes members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession and the society, noting that only about 1% of its members have been so honored.
Jul 19th, 2019 by Marquette University
Marquette professor Shion Guha receives young scholar award
Guha wants to make Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and hopefully the world, a better place.
Jul 18th, 2019 by Marquette University
Raynetta Hill of CommonBond Communities joins WHEDA board
Hill served as Associate Director for the Historic Business Improvement District No. 8 in Milwaukee.
Jul 18th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
Aaron Seligman named Director of UW System’s Office of Educational Opportunity
Seligman most recently managed student engagement, programming, and communications as Assistant Director of the University of Wisconsin Hillel Foundation at UW-Madison.
Jul 18th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin System
Dawn Rolison Joins GROTH Design Group as Director of Marketing and Communications
Responsible for executing marketing strategies that drive growth, Dawn will lead the stewardship of the GROTH Design Group brand through marketing, communications and public relations.
Jul 17th, 2019 by GROTH Design Group, Inc.
Joe Daniels to serve as acting Keyes Dean of Business Administration at Marquette
Longtime economics professor succeeds Brian Till
Jul 17th, 2019 by Marquette University
Wisconsin EMS Association (WEMSA™) announces Amanda Bates appointed to the Education Committee of the Wisconsin EMS Advisory Board
The EMS Advisory Board provides recommendations directly to DHS.
Jul 16th, 2019 by Wisconsin EMS Association
North Shore Bank Announces Scott Herron as New Vice President of Commercial Banking
Herron brings nearly 20 years of experience in commercial banking to this new role.
Jul 16th, 2019 by North Shore Bank
Marquette history professor honored with university’s highest teaching honor
Dr. Peter Staudenmaier has taught 14 different undergraduate and graduate courses
Jul 16th, 2019 by Marquette University
Leslie Dehn Named Marketing and Business Development Maven of The Lash Lounge Brookfield – The Corners
Leslie amassed almost a decade of experience in marketing, account management and staffing with ManpowerGroup, the world’s largest staffing firm, as a Corporate Account Executive.
Jul 15th, 2019 by Press Release
Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols Names Three New Associate Attorneys
“We have worked with Erica, Hannah and Christina as Law Clerks over the past year, and all have exhibited a strong dedication to the legal profession.”
Jul 12th, 2019 by Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.
Carmen Schools of Science and Technology Announces New CEO
Jennifer López chosen to lead Carmen network of public college preparatory schools
Jul 12th, 2019 by Carmen Schools of Science and Technology
Max Weiss Company “Signs” Grayson Vandenbush as Metalworking Intern
Random Lake graduate brings stellar academic, athletic record
Jul 10th, 2019 by Max Weiss Company
Marquette ecology professor receives Way Klingler Fellowship in science
The focus of Dr. Stefan Schnitzer’s lab has been understanding the forces that structure plant communities, maintain species diversity, control species distributions and allow species to co-exist.
Jul 9th, 2019 by Marquette University
DNR Secretary Appoints Beth Bier To Deputy Secretary
Beth began her career at the DNR in 2001 in the Secretary’s Office.
Jul 9th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Paul Stefanski takes over as EUA’s Healthcare Studio Director
In his role as Healthcare Studio Director, Paul’s influence will increase on EUA’s healthcare work.
Jul 9th, 2019 by Eppstein Uhen Architects
Shannon R. Stratton named interim lead curator by John Michael Kohler Arts Center
Stratton will be supported in her Arts Center role by a curatorial fellow.
Jul 9th, 2019 by John Michael Kohler Arts Center
New Hire: WILL adds former Deputy Solicitor General
Litigation team grows to meet heightened challenges
Jul 9th, 2019 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
Mangold Creative Welcomes Alyssa Van Altena as Marketing Project Coordinator
Alyssa earned her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Digital Marketing and a minor in Graphic Design.
Jul 8th, 2019 by Mangold Creative
Mayor Barrett Nominates Griselda Aldrete to be Director of the Fire and Police Commission
Most recently, Aldrete has served as President and CEO of Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.
Jul 5th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett
VISIT Milwaukee welcomes new Convention Services Manager Andrew Knuth
Knuth comes to VISIT Milwaukee from Kapco but spent the majority of his career working for the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Jul 1st, 2019 by Visit Milwaukee