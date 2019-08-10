New Faces in New Places

© 2019, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

Knuth comes to VISIT Milwaukee from Kapco but spent the majority of his career working for the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Most recently, Aldrete has served as President and CEO of Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

Alyssa earned her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Digital Marketing and a minor in Graphic Design.

Jul 9th, 2019 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Stratton will be supported in her Arts Center role by a curatorial fellow.

In his role as Healthcare Studio Director, Paul’s influence will increase on EUA’s healthcare work.

Jul 9th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Beth began her career at the DNR in 2001 in the Secretary’s Office.

The focus of Dr. Stefan Schnitzer’s lab has been understanding the forces that structure plant communities, maintain species diversity, control species distributions and allow species to co-exist.

Jul 12th, 2019 by Carmen Schools of Science and Technology

Jennifer López chosen to lead Carmen network of public college preparatory schools

“We have worked with Erica, Hannah and Christina as Law Clerks over the past year, and all have exhibited a strong dedication to the legal profession.”

Leslie amassed almost a decade of experience in marketing, account management and staffing with ManpowerGroup, the world’s largest staffing firm, as a Corporate Account Executive.

Dr. Peter Staudenmaier has taught 14 different undergraduate and graduate courses

Herron brings nearly 20 years of experience in commercial banking to this new role.

The EMS Advisory Board provides recommendations directly to DHS.

Jul 17th, 2019 by GROTH Design Group, Inc.

Responsible for executing marketing strategies that drive growth, Dawn will lead the stewardship of the GROTH Design Group brand through marketing, communications and public relations.

Jul 18th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin System

Seligman most recently managed student engagement, programming, and communications as Assistant Director of the University of Wisconsin Hillel Foundation at UW-Madison.

Jul 18th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Hill served as Associate Director for the Historic Business Improvement District No. 8 in Milwaukee.

Guha wants to make Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and hopefully the world, a better place.

The ACS Fellows Program recognizes members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession and the society, noting that only about 1% of its members have been so honored.

Zori Will Also Continue to Host 88Nine’s Weekday Morning Show

Jul 22nd, 2019 by New Horizons Computer Learning Centers of Wisconsin

New Horizons Computer Learning Center of Wisconsin Owner Honored in Las Vegas

Dr. Phillip Rocco will use the young scholar award to conduct fieldwork on the 2020 census for a third book project

Laurie Panella was formerly CIO for Milwaukee County

The Florentine Opera Company is excited to announce Dr. Benjamin Rivera, as Interim Chorus Master.

Jul 24th, 2019 by Next Act Theatre

“I’m very excited to take what I’ve learned from In Tandem in the area of fundraising and development and apply them to Next Act Theatre,” says Jane.

Dennis Daye understands the importance of his job and performs it with seriousness, a great attention to detail, and a willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty.

Sally Severson moves exclusively to 11 a.m. newscast

Dr. Lisa Bennett is a board-certified Ophthalmologist who graduated summa cum laude at the University of Minnesota and earned her medical degree with honors at Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University.

“Christen and Karla have both been valuable assets to North Shore Bank through their years here.”

Montezon’s care for others, matched with her keen attention to detail, make her an invaluable member of the Marquette community.

