The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Saving a Schlitz Tavern
Building on Humboldt and North would become condo development, “The Kirchhoff”
Jun 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. House Confidential: O. J. Mayo Loses River Hills Home
Former Buck has until October to pay off $1.1 million judgement and reclaim mansion.
Jun 14th, 2019 by Michael Horne
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Modern Homes for Historic East Side
Gokhman introduces first of three homes planned for N. Terrace Ave.
Jun 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Public Museum Narrows New Location Search
4 sites all in Downtown. Marcus Center’s campus under consideration.
Jun 13th, 2019 by Corri Hess
5. Murphy’s Law: The Incredible Shrinking Foxconn Plant
New specs show its vastly smaller than the original plan. And not the LCD plant promised.
Jun 11th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Company’s Move to City Gets First Approval
Western Building Products plans to bring 200 jobs to city’s far northwest side.
Jun 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Wisconsin Budget: Lame Duck Mistake Reopens Tax Debate
Republicans’ mistake gives Evers some say over how to apportion tax cuts from online sales tax revenue.
Jun 12th, 2019 by Jon Peacock
8. Campaign Cash: Foxconn Judge Was Former Walker Aide
And donor to GOP candidates. His ruling allows huge drawdown of Lake Michigan water by Foxconn.
Jun 13th, 2019 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
9. Funds Approved For Rail Line to Chicago
Budget committee approves $35 million to expand Hiawatha, but Illinois DOT still has proposal on hold.
Jun 11th, 2019 by Corri Hess
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: City’s First Hostel Opens June 23rd
Cream City Hostel in Riverwest will open its doors to community before guests arrive.
Jun 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop “Rolls” Out a New Trend in Milwaukee
Fresh & Fried Right Before Your Eyes- Rolled Ice Cream makes way to Milwaukee
Jun 7th, 2019 by Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop
2. Proposed Mental Health Hospital Should be at County Grounds, Not in West Allis
“The current proposed development should not be approved.”
Jun 10th, 2019 by Sup. John F. Weishan, Jr.
3. Would Republican Legislative Leaders Rather Break the Law Than Work With Democrats?
Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald Publicly Ponder Illegal Maneuver to Pass Party-Line Budget
Jun 7th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
4. Seasonal beer truck patio coming to Public Market
The patio will feature a 1941 Ford pickup truck that features eight draft lines which will offer local craft beers that are not on tap inside the public market.
Jun 14th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Market
5. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces More Than $1 Million for Wisconsin Shipyard
Baldwin Secures Federal Grant to Support Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Jun 12th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
6. Bobot Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney
Former Assistant City Attorney, Municipal Judge and decorated police officer launches campaign
Jun 11th, 2019 by Vincent Bobot
7. Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge
The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Michael Dwyer’s retirement, effective September 25, 2019.
Jun 7th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. Marquette adopts test-optional policy starting with fall 2020 class
Measure lets undergraduate applicants choose whether to include standardized test scores as part of application
Jun 10th, 2019 by Marquette University
9. Democratic Party of Wisconsin on Anniversary of Trump Calling His Own Health Care Bill “Mean”
On this day in 2017 Trump accidentally told the truth about his toxic health care agenda
Jun 13th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
10. Milwaukee’s July 3 Fireworks to Return in 2019
The 2019 July 3 fireworks show will be supported by American Family Insurance, the Milwaukee Brewers Foundation and T&M Partners.
Apr 6th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 9th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 2nd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 26th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee