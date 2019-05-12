Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - May 12th, 2019 08:00 am
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Visions of the Harbor District’s Future

UWM students examine housing, parks, a hotel, school and more for S. Water St.

May 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Okays Subsidy for One MKE Plaza

Comptroller calls the deal a “significant risk” but council votes 12-3 in favor.

May 7th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Taco Truck Issue Still Not Settled

Agreement between owner and area alderman Bob Donovan has fallen apart.

May 6th, 2019 by Edgar Mendez

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Owners Appeal Raze Order

City wants to redevelop vacant mall citing inaction, safety concerns, but ownership objects.

May 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

5. We Energies Pushes Solar Charge. Again

Surcharge could cost solar users $180 year. Court rejected proposal in 2014.

May 10th, 2019 by Kari Lydersen

6. City Hall: Former Alderman Charged With Accepting $30,000 Bribe Over Strip Club

Willie Wade allegedly accepted $30,000 bribe to support downtown strip club.

May 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Plats and Parcels: Large Third Ward Building Sold

Plus: Downtown Post Office remains in limbo, King Drive Library deal hits roadblock

May 5th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

8. Transportation: Council Clears Path for Streetcar Lawsuit

Lawsuit would be the first of 11 planned by Hupy & Abraham.

May 7th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Bets on Harder Paywall

Making it tougher for casual readers to get access. Will that help or hurt?

May 9th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Land Building Wins Federal Grant

Grant will help finance engineering work on tallest proposed timber tower in North America.

May 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

1. Man Dies After Jumping Off Hoan Bridge

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

May 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

2. Mayor Barrett: Secure Our Neighborhoods, Fix Our Streets, and Enough with Your Damned Streetcar

Aldermen urge citizens to voice their opposition to the streetcar by saying “Enough is Enough!’ Joint statement from Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Mark A. Borkowski May 6, 2019

May 6th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

3. Gov. Evers Continues to Ban MacIver News Service From Press Briefings, Press Office Emails

MacIver News Service has approached the administration numerous times in attempts to rectify the situation amicably, but its efforts have been ignored.

Apr 16th, 2019 by MacIver Institute

4. Rep. Robyn Vining Responds to GOP Rejection of Medicaid Expansion

“This is a blatantly partisan move from the Republicans, and one that does not reflect the will of the people.”

May 9th, 2019 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

5. Summerfest 2019 Daily Admission Promotions Announced

Official Summerfest App Released

May 6th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

6. I-43 Northbound exit ramp to Capitol Drive set to close this weekend

Closure expected to remain in place until Fall

May 6th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

7. Proposed streetcar expansion expensive, ill-advised and premature

Alderman Donovan asks one simple question: ‘Where’s the money?’

May 2nd, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

8. Under new ownership, East Side German tavern to celebrate grand reopening

Mayor Barrett to tap keg at Von Trier’s ceremonial “Tapping of the Keg” event

May 10th, 2019 by Black Gate

9. The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill to Hold Grand Opening on Friday, May 3

Now open for dinner with limited hours

Apr 30th, 2019 by Deer District

10. Summerfest Family Activities and Special Attractions Announced

During the festival, the spotlight shines on over 800 acts, over 1,000 performances, 12 stages delectable food and beverages and interactive activities, all in a world-class festival setting.

May 9th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

