The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. The State of Politics: What Explains Evers Endorsement of David Crowley for Governor?
He had expressly avoided endorsing anyone for governor, including 3 Democrats who worked for him.
Jul 27th, 2026 by Steven Walters
2. State Revokes Brewing License for Liberal Provocateur Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewing Company owner has until Aug. 4 to appeal decision he calls ‘laughable.’
Jul 27th, 2026 by Avery Martinez
3. Murphy’s Law: Crowley Was Weakest in Democratic Governor Debate
And Hong looked inexperienced at times. Which candidates were the strongest?
Jul 29th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
4. Back in the News: Complaint Accuses Mandela Barnes of Campaign Finance Violation
Barnes campaign says it followed the law. Complaint filed by attorney supporting David Crowley.
Jul 28th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
5. New Poll Finds Francesca Hong Far Ahead in Democratic Primary for Governor
State Navigate poll finds she is ahead by 29% over Crowley and 30% over Barnes.
Jul 28th, 2026 by Avery Martinez
6. Walker’s Point Cafe Closes as Owners Retire
Full of Beans hosted its final service July 25.
Jul 31st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. Barnes Drops Out of Race for Governor
Former lieutenant governor drops out after disappointing Marquette Poll, calls for party unity.
Jul 30th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
8. GOP Chair Schimming Says Hong Makes Job Easier
Wisconsin Republican leader says State Rep. Francesca Hong has “unique weaknesses.”
Jul 29th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
9. Murphy’s Law: Madison Police Killing Will Shake Up Democratic Race for Governor
The issue will drive election turnout, help and hurt Hong. How will it impact other candidates?
Jul 27th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
10. David Crowley Revealed To Have Secret Twitter Account With Crude Messages
His campaign denies he authored worst messages. ‘I would never say those things,’ Crowley said.
Jul 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Joel Brennan’s Statement on the Governor’s Race
Jul 30th, 2026 by Joel Brennan
4. On Medicaid’s 61st Birthday, Tom Tiffany Hopes It’s the Last
Jul 30th, 2026 by A Better Wisconsin Together
8. Alverno College Appoints Two New Members to the Board of Trustees
Jul 28th, 2026 by Alverno College
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 26th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 19th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 12th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee