Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 2nd, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

The State of Politics: What Explains Evers Endorsement of David Crowley for Governor?

1. The State of Politics: What Explains Evers Endorsement of David Crowley for Governor?

He had expressly avoided endorsing anyone for governor, including 3 Democrats who worked for him.

Jul 27th, 2026 by Steven Walters

State Revokes Brewing License for Liberal Provocateur Kirk Bangstad

2. State Revokes Brewing License for Liberal Provocateur Kirk Bangstad

Minocqua Brewing Company owner has until Aug. 4 to appeal decision he calls ‘laughable.’

Jul 27th, 2026 by Avery Martinez

Murphy’s Law: Crowley Was Weakest in Democratic Governor Debate

3. Murphy’s Law: Crowley Was Weakest in Democratic Governor Debate

And Hong looked inexperienced at times. Which candidates were the strongest?

Jul 29th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Back in the News: Complaint Accuses Mandela Barnes of Campaign Finance Violation

4. Back in the News: Complaint Accuses Mandela Barnes of Campaign Finance Violation

Barnes campaign says it followed the law. Complaint filed by attorney supporting David Crowley.

Jul 28th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

New Poll Finds Francesca Hong Far Ahead in Democratic Primary for Governor

5. New Poll Finds Francesca Hong Far Ahead in Democratic Primary for Governor

State Navigate poll finds she is ahead by 29% over Crowley and 30% over Barnes.

Jul 28th, 2026 by Avery Martinez

Walker’s Point Cafe Closes as Owners Retire

6. Walker’s Point Cafe Closes as Owners Retire

Full of Beans hosted its final service July 25.

Jul 31st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Barnes Drops Out of Race for Governor

7. Barnes Drops Out of Race for Governor

Former lieutenant governor drops out after disappointing Marquette Poll, calls for party unity.

Jul 30th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

GOP Chair Schimming Says Hong Makes Job Easier

8. GOP Chair Schimming Says Hong Makes Job Easier

Wisconsin Republican leader says State Rep. Francesca Hong has “unique weaknesses.”

Jul 29th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Madison Police Killing Will Shake Up Democratic Race for Governor

9. Murphy’s Law: Madison Police Killing Will Shake Up Democratic Race for Governor

The issue will drive election turnout, help and hurt Hong. How will it impact other candidates?

Jul 27th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

David Crowley Revealed To Have Secret Twitter Account With Crude Messages

10. David Crowley Revealed To Have Secret Twitter Account With Crude Messages

His campaign denies he authored worst messages. ‘I would never say those things,’ Crowley said.

Jul 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

More Than 25 Local Elected Officials and Community Leaders Endorse Francesca Hong for Governor

1. More Than 25 Local Elected Officials and Community Leaders Endorse Francesca Hong for Governor

 

Jul 24th, 2026 by Francesca Hong

Joel Brennan’s Statement on the Governor’s Race

2. Joel Brennan’s Statement on the Governor’s Race

 

Jul 30th, 2026 by Joel Brennan

Swing Voter Project: Poll Shows Roys Support Surges in Post-Debate Survey of Undecided Voters

3. Swing Voter Project: Poll Shows Roys Support Surges in Post-Debate Survey of Undecided Voters

 

Jul 31st, 2026 by Kelda Roys

On Medicaid’s 61st Birthday, Tom Tiffany Hopes It’s the Last

4. On Medicaid’s 61st Birthday, Tom Tiffany Hopes It’s the Last

 

Jul 30th, 2026 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Tom Tiffany’s Maga Extremism: 4 Fast Facts Wisconsinites Need to Know

5. Tom Tiffany’s Maga Extremism: 4 Fast Facts Wisconsinites Need to Know

 

Jul 28th, 2026 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Partner Nicole Masnica Honored as One of the Wisconsin Law Journal’s Legal 250

6. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Partner Nicole Masnica Honored as One of the Wisconsin Law Journal’s Legal 250

 

Jul 28th, 2026 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Poll Shows Wide Open Primary, Kelda Roys Surges and Forces a Tie After Voters Hear One Message

7. Poll Shows Wide Open Primary, Kelda Roys Surges and Forces a Tie After Voters Hear One Message

 

Jul 22nd, 2026 by Kelda Roys

Alverno College Appoints Two New Members to the Board of Trustees

8. Alverno College Appoints Two New Members to the Board of Trustees

 

Jul 28th, 2026 by Alverno College

Milwaukee Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on E. Locust St.; Public’s Help Sought

9. Milwaukee Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on E. Locust St.; Public’s Help Sought

 

Jul 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Digital Bridge Marks Earth Month With Workplace E-Waste Drives Across Wisconsin

10. Digital Bridge Marks Earth Month With Workplace E-Waste Drives Across Wisconsin

 

Apr 21st, 2026 by Digital Bridge of Milwaukee

Categories: Most Popular

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