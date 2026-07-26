Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 26th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

David Crowley Revealed To Have Secret Twitter Account With Crude Messages

1. David Crowley Revealed To Have Secret Twitter Account With Crude Messages

His campaign denies he authored worst messages. ‘I would never say those things,’ Crowley said.

Jul 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Miss Katie’s Diner Is a Milwaukee Classic

2. Dining: Miss Katie’s Diner Is a Milwaukee Classic

Serving up 1950’s atmosphere and menu, with dependably satisfying food.

Jul 19th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Entertainment: Get Ready For An Epic Milwaukee Weekend

3. Entertainment: Get Ready For An Epic Milwaukee Weekend

The People’s Holiday, brew fest, an air show and more.

Jul 23rd, 2026 by Michael Holloway

Transportation: Southwest Adding Nonstop Service To New City

4. Transportation: Southwest Adding Nonstop Service To New City

Southwest adds to list of spring break destinations.

Jul 16th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Beloved Bartender ‘Ger’mama’ Is Retiring

5. Beloved Bartender ‘Ger’mama’ Is Retiring

The cheery mama figure at Coffeetails will end her five-decade industry career this week.

Jul 20th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Mayor’s I-794 Stance Betrays His Grow Milwaukee Goal

6. Murphy’s Law: Mayor’s I-794 Stance Betrays His Grow Milwaukee Goal

The mayor who wanted to grow Milwaukee’s population to 1 million has suddenly turned timid. Why?

Jul 22nd, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

10 Takeaways From Marty Brooks’ Explosive Claims Against Convention Center

7. 10 Takeaways From Marty Brooks’ Explosive Claims Against Convention Center

Former WCD leader dishes dirt on the board and the whistleblower and explains those $2,000 shoes.

Jul 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Was Rodriguez Campaign the Worst in State History?

8. Murphy’s Law: Was Rodriguez Campaign the Worst in State History?

Experts from both parties weigh in. And where does this leave Democrats?

Jul 20th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Marty Brooks Makes Scorched-Earth Case Against Convention Center Board

9. Marty Brooks Makes Scorched-Earth Case Against Convention Center Board

Brooks says Wisconsin Center District owes him more than $900,000.

Jul 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Soul Food Restaurant Planned For Near South Side

10. Soul Food Restaurant Planned For Near South Side

Trap Kitchen would open in W. Becher St. building, filling a space formerly used as a destination for illegal, after-hours parties.

Jul 24th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

“This Past Week Is Why People Want Nothing to Do With the Democratic Establishment”

1. “This Past Week Is Why People Want Nothing to Do With the Democratic Establishment”

Mandela Barnes Speaks Out For First Time Since Party Insiders Put Thumb On Scale In Democratic Primary

Jul 19th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes

Brewers Announce Rosters for Alumni Legends Game, Presented by Northwestern Mutual

2. Brewers Announce Rosters for Alumni Legends Game, Presented by Northwestern Mutual

Tomorrow, July 24, More Than 30 Brewers Alumni Return to American Family Field for Team Milwaukee vs. Team Wisco Showdown

Jul 23rd, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

More Than 25 Local Elected Officials and Community Leaders Endorse Francesca Hong for Governor

3. More Than 25 Local Elected Officials and Community Leaders Endorse Francesca Hong for Governor

 

Jul 24th, 2026 by Francesca Hong

Rep. Shelia Stubbs’ Statement on Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Madison

4. Rep. Shelia Stubbs’ Statement on Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Madison

 

Jul 22nd, 2026 by State Rep. Shelia Stubbs

Elderly Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Milwaukee Crash; Police Investigate

5. Elderly Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Milwaukee Crash; Police Investigate

 

Jul 20th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Mayors of Waukesha, Wauwatosa, and Sheboygan Endorse David Crowley for Governor

6. Mayors of Waukesha, Wauwatosa, and Sheboygan Endorse David Crowley for Governor

 

Jul 21st, 2026 by David Crowley

Poll Shows Wide Open Primary, Kelda Roys Surges and Forces a Tie After Voters Hear One Message

7. Poll Shows Wide Open Primary, Kelda Roys Surges and Forces a Tie After Voters Hear One Message

 

Jul 22nd, 2026 by Kelda Roys

Mallery s.c. Secures Excessive Assessment Ruling for Milwaukee Westin Hotel, Obtaining Over $19 Million in Reductions Due to Overvaluation

8. Mallery s.c. Secures Excessive Assessment Ruling for Milwaukee Westin Hotel, Obtaining Over $19 Million in Reductions Due to Overvaluation

 

Jul 18th, 2026 by Mallery s.c.

Crowley “Was Never Really Able to Catch Fire”

9. Crowley “Was Never Really Able to Catch Fire”

 

Jul 18th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes

David Crowley Left This Race for a Reason

10. David Crowley Left This Race for a Reason

 

Jul 17th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes

Categories: Most Popular

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