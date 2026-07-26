The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

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Most popular articles in the past week.

5. Beloved Bartender ‘Ger’mama’ Is Retiring The cheery mama figure at Coffeetails will end her five-decade industry career this week. Jul 20th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

10. Soul Food Restaurant Planned For Near South Side Trap Kitchen would open in W. Becher St. building, filling a space formerly used as a destination for illegal, after-hours parties. Jul 24th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.