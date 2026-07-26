The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. David Crowley Revealed To Have Secret Twitter Account With Crude Messages
His campaign denies he authored worst messages. ‘I would never say those things,’ Crowley said.
Jul 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Dining: Miss Katie’s Diner Is a Milwaukee Classic
Serving up 1950’s atmosphere and menu, with dependably satisfying food.
Jul 19th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
3. Entertainment: Get Ready For An Epic Milwaukee Weekend
The People’s Holiday, brew fest, an air show and more.
Jul 23rd, 2026 by Michael Holloway
4. Transportation: Southwest Adding Nonstop Service To New City
Southwest adds to list of spring break destinations.
Jul 16th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
5. Beloved Bartender ‘Ger’mama’ Is Retiring
The cheery mama figure at Coffeetails will end her five-decade industry career this week.
Jul 20th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
6. Murphy’s Law: Mayor’s I-794 Stance Betrays His Grow Milwaukee Goal
The mayor who wanted to grow Milwaukee’s population to 1 million has suddenly turned timid. Why?
Jul 22nd, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
7. 10 Takeaways From Marty Brooks’ Explosive Claims Against Convention Center
Former WCD leader dishes dirt on the board and the whistleblower and explains those $2,000 shoes.
Jul 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: Was Rodriguez Campaign the Worst in State History?
Experts from both parties weigh in. And where does this leave Democrats?
Jul 20th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
9. Marty Brooks Makes Scorched-Earth Case Against Convention Center Board
Brooks says Wisconsin Center District owes him more than $900,000.
Jul 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Soul Food Restaurant Planned For Near South Side
Trap Kitchen would open in W. Becher St. building, filling a space formerly used as a destination for illegal, after-hours parties.
Jul 24th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. “This Past Week Is Why People Want Nothing to Do With the Democratic Establishment”
Mandela Barnes Speaks Out For First Time Since Party Insiders Put Thumb On Scale In Democratic Primary
Jul 19th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes
2. Brewers Announce Rosters for Alumni Legends Game, Presented by Northwestern Mutual
Tomorrow, July 24, More Than 30 Brewers Alumni Return to American Family Field for Team Milwaukee vs. Team Wisco Showdown
Jul 23rd, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
9. Crowley “Was Never Really Able to Catch Fire”
Jul 18th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes
10. David Crowley Left This Race for a Reason
Jul 17th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 19th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 12th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 5th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee