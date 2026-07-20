Bruce Murphy
Murphy’s Law

This content is only for members Was Rodriguez Campaign the Worst in State History?

Experts from both parties weigh in. And where does this leave Democrats?

By - Jul 20th, 2026 03:13 pm

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