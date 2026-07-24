Soul Food Restaurant Planned For Near South Side

Trap Kitchen would open in W. Becher St. building, filling a space formerly used as a destination for illegal, after-hours parties.

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Milwaukee’s near South Side could soon see new options for soul food, as Trap Kitchen prepares to open at 551 W. Becher St.

Wanda Smith is behind the proposed business, which received unanimous support from the Licenses Committee on Tuesday and is now awaiting final city approval before opening.

Smith, who previously owned East Side Pub & Grill at 2178 N. Prospect Ave., plans a new approach at Trap Kitchen.

The upcoming restaurant will feature Southern dishes such as fried chicken, greens, pot roast and macaroni and cheese, she told committee members. Social media posts indicate the business would also offer Saturday brunch — complete with free mimosas during its anticipated Aug. 1 grand opening.

Since taking over the space earlier this year, Smith and her nephew, Kyrie, have completed an extensive remodel, installing new kitchen equipment, flooring and updated furniture. The duo tapped Milwaukee artist Fred Kaems to complete an interior mural and removed window coverings, allowing passersby to see inside the business.

Two neighbors spoke in opposition to Trap Kitchen’s alcohol program during the hearing, citing existing drug use and prostitution in the neighborhood and expressing concern that the business could generate noise and late-night disturbances if it strays from its approved plan of operation.

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Area Alderman José G. Pérez said some of these concerns may be attributed to a former tenant, Sabor & Rumba, which was denied a license in late 2025 after a police report alleging unlicensed alcohol sales and illegal gatherings came to light. The Milwaukee Police Department also designated the address a nuisance and a site for chronic after-hours activity at the time.

The incoming operators offered reassurance to neighbors.

“We want to work with the community on any problems,” Kyrie Smith said. “Whatever we have to work for to prove ourselves, we’ll do it to show that this is a restaurant and not a bar.”

According to its license application, Trap Kitchen expects to generate approximately 80% of revenue from food sales, with the remaining 20% from alcohol sales. Beyond hookah service, the business has no plans for public entertainment.

The Smiths also agreed to amend their hours of operation. Given city approval, the business will open Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

In addition to the restaurant, the partners plan to reopen the adjacent laundromat, Kyrie Smith told committee members. An opening date for that business has not yet been announced.

Both commercial storefronts are housed within a building owned by PGI Properties LLC, which lists Inderjeet Dhillon as registered agent.

The restaurant space, once home to Fast Break Cafe, has seen high turnover in recent years, with short-lived tenants including Amorsito, La Guelaguetza and Marta’s Tamales. The laundromat was last licensed in 2017.

The Milwaukee Common Council is set to vote on the licenses for Trap Kitchen July 31.

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