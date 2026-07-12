The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. City Seeks Development of Long-Vacant Bay View Site
A decade after last try, conceptual plan calls for 14-story tower with lake views.
Jul 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: Everyone’s Talking About Francesca Hong
Will all the coverage help or hurt Democratic governor candidate? And beware a new poll.
Jul 7th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
3. Following Mass Resignations, Milwaukee County Democratic Party in Disarray
Botched primary endorsement backfires.
Jul 10th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
4. Mayor Opposes Replacing I-794 Connection With Downtown Boulevard
Johnson backs compromise: modernized freeway with smaller footprint, some development.
Jul 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene and Sophie Bolich
5. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in June
Nearly a dozen new arrivals to Milwaukee’s dining scene.
Jul 4th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
6. Downtown’s Trinity, Vagabond Sites For Sale
The Barry Company will market two prominent properties near Milwaukee River.
Jul 8th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. Mayor Johnson Offers VP Vance A Special Tour For His Milwaukee Visit
Offering a tour of city’s election operations. Vance will speak at airport, host fundraiser.
Jul 7th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Downtown Hotel Sells For Less Than Half Its Assessed Value
Cambria Hotel changes hands again as pandemic-era debt pressures reshape Milwaukee’s hotel market.
Jul 3rd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Bay View Affordable Development Scores Key Approval, But Objections Remain
Area alderwoman takes position on proposal that she knows won’t make everyone happy.
Jul 7th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Sauna Business Plans Permanent Location in Bay View
The Hive Wellness & Social, previously pop-ups only, plans location in KinetiK apartments.
Jul 6th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Gov. Evers Appoints Amy Forehand as Richland County District Attorney
Jul 9th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers
4. Milwaukee Police Department Officer Criminally Charged
Jul 8th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department
5. Brewers-Pirates Game Sunday to Be Televised Exclusively on Peacock
Jul 10th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
6. Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine to Join WISN 12
Kirchhaine brings years of Milwaukee forecasting experience and a strong connection to Southeastern Wisconsin
Jul 8th, 2026 by WISN 12
8. Milwaukee Entrepreneur Sells Spike Brewing in Mid-Seven-Figure Deal, Turns Full Focus to Fast-Growing Startup Floating Flame
Ben Caya grew a college-basement side hustle into an international leader in home brewing equipment with more than $50 million in lifetime sales; his next venture, a patented boat-safe fire pit, has grown 300% year over year since launching in 2024.
Jul 6th, 2026 by Press Release
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 5th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 28th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 21st, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee