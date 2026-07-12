Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 12th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

City Seeks Development of Long-Vacant Bay View Site

1. City Seeks Development of Long-Vacant Bay View Site

A decade after last try, conceptual plan calls for 14-story tower with lake views.

Jul 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Everyone’s Talking About Francesca Hong

2. Murphy’s Law: Everyone’s Talking About Francesca Hong

Will all the coverage help or hurt Democratic governor candidate? And beware a new poll.

Jul 7th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Following Mass Resignations, Milwaukee County Democratic Party in Disarray

3. Following Mass Resignations, Milwaukee County Democratic Party in Disarray

Botched primary endorsement backfires.

Jul 10th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Mayor Opposes Replacing I-794 Connection With Downtown Boulevard

4. Mayor Opposes Replacing I-794 Connection With Downtown Boulevard

Johnson backs compromise: modernized freeway with smaller footprint, some development.

Jul 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene and Sophie Bolich

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in June

5. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in June

Nearly a dozen new arrivals to Milwaukee’s dining scene.

Jul 4th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Downtown’s Trinity, Vagabond Sites For Sale

6. Downtown’s Trinity, Vagabond Sites For Sale

The Barry Company will market two prominent properties near Milwaukee River.

Jul 8th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Mayor Johnson Offers VP Vance A Special Tour For His Milwaukee Visit

7. Mayor Johnson Offers VP Vance A Special Tour For His Milwaukee Visit

Offering a tour of city’s election operations. Vance will speak at airport, host fundraiser.

Jul 7th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Downtown Hotel Sells For Less Than Half Its Assessed Value

8. Downtown Hotel Sells For Less Than Half Its Assessed Value

Cambria Hotel changes hands again as pandemic-era debt pressures reshape Milwaukee’s hotel market.

Jul 3rd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Bay View Affordable Development Scores Key Approval, But Objections Remain

9. Bay View Affordable Development Scores Key Approval, But Objections Remain

Area alderwoman takes position on proposal that she knows won’t make everyone happy.

Jul 7th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Sauna Business Plans Permanent Location in Bay View

10. Sauna Business Plans Permanent Location in Bay View

The Hive Wellness & Social, previously pop-ups only, plans location in KinetiK apartments.

Jul 6th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Police Investigate Series of Unrelated July 4th Incidents: Multiple Shootings and Fatal Collision

1. Milwaukee Police Investigate Series of Unrelated July 4th Incidents: Multiple Shootings and Fatal Collision

 

Jul 5th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Gov. Evers Appoints Amy Forehand as Richland County District Attorney

2. Gov. Evers Appoints Amy Forehand as Richland County District Attorney

 

Jul 9th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Police Officer Injured in Downtown Shootout; Suspect Arrested After Pursuit

3. Milwaukee Police Officer Injured in Downtown Shootout; Suspect Arrested After Pursuit

 

Jul 5th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department Officer Criminally Charged

4. Milwaukee Police Department Officer Criminally Charged

 

Jul 8th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Brewers-Pirates Game Sunday to Be Televised Exclusively on Peacock

5. Brewers-Pirates Game Sunday to Be Televised Exclusively on Peacock

 

Jul 10th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine to Join WISN 12

6. Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine to Join WISN 12

Kirchhaine brings years of Milwaukee forecasting experience and a strong connection to Southeastern Wisconsin

Jul 8th, 2026 by WISN 12

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon and Iconic Downtown Storm the Bastille 5K Join Forces to Amplify Community Impact

7. Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon and Iconic Downtown Storm the Bastille 5K Join Forces to Amplify Community Impact

 

Jul 7th, 2026 by East Town Association

Milwaukee Entrepreneur Sells Spike Brewing in Mid-Seven-Figure Deal, Turns Full Focus to Fast-Growing Startup Floating Flame

8. Milwaukee Entrepreneur Sells Spike Brewing in Mid-Seven-Figure Deal, Turns Full Focus to Fast-Growing Startup Floating Flame

Ben Caya grew a college-basement side hustle into an international leader in home brewing equipment with more than $50 million in lifetime sales; his next venture, a patented boat-safe fire pit, has grown 300% year over year since launching in 2024.

Jul 6th, 2026 by Press Release

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to the Officer Involved Shooting

9. Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to the Officer Involved Shooting

 

Jul 9th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department Launches Two New Public-Facing Data Tools

10. Milwaukee Police Department Launches Two New Public-Facing Data Tools

 

Jul 6th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Categories: Most Popular

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