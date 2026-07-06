Sauna Business Plans Permanent Location in Bay View

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One of Milwaukee’s most prominent wellness pop-ups originated with a handshake in a sauna.

Glazed in sweat and surrounded by swirls of steam, Tyler Hart and Bill Robertson made an informal pact that would eventually become The Hive Wellness & Social, a contrast therapy business specializing in mobile sauna and cold plunge sessions.

Several years and dozens of community events later, The Hive is preparing to launch a brick-and-mortar location at 2160 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in the Bay View neighborhood.

The permanent space, set to open by the end of 2026, will include group sauna and cold plunge access, as well as a smaller private sauna and cold plunge. It also aims to grow The Hive’s local following through regular hours, memberships and an emphasis on face-to-face connection.

“The Hive initially came from a passion for getting people together in community spaces … that promote healing and restoration,” Hart said. “We just want to bring more wellness to more people.”

In the coming months, The Hive team plans to transform a 3,500-square-foot ground-floor space into its new home — a “plant-filled sanctuary” featuring two 25-person saunas, two 12-person cold plunges, and a private therapy room equipped with a two-person cold plunge and a four-person infrared sauna.

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With 27-foot ceilings and natural light, the Bay View location is a “biophilic dream,” said Daniel Thompson, who joined The Hive team with his wife, Rachel, in 2025. He added that the open floor plan is designed to maximize interaction among patrons and accommodate special events.

“The design is very multifunctional,” he said. “Not only can people participate in the contrast therapy, but we can also do events with DJs, host yoga sessions, dance — whatever it is that we want to do.”

That approach aligns with a long tradition of socialization in sauna culture, which has ancient roots in Finland. Saunas remain one of the few modern spaces where technology is effectively absent—cellphones can’t withstand the extreme temperatures and humidity.

“People are really yearning for that deeper connection,” said Robertson, who has seen firsthand how The Hive can build camaraderie between patrons. “When we get in the sauna and get in cold water, when we do hard things together … we’re more receptive to each other. We’re more likely to share the vulnerable things and get those connection needs met.”

Accessibility will also be a key focus at The Hive, which will administer a questionnaire to ensure guests of all experience levels feel comfortable and supported.

“Something that differentiates us from anybody else in the space is that we care a lot about providing guidance, especially for first-time participants,” Hart said, adding that staff will be available to offer advice, breathing techniques and other tips to those in need.

The Hive’s “state-of-the-art” cold plunges are the same ones used by professional sports teams in the NBA and NHL, according to Rachel. In the future space, naturally chlorinated tubs will be set to two different temperatures — one ranging from 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit and another at 55 degrees, which Rachel said is ideal for women.

“We’re very focused on women’s health, as well as the general population’s health,” she said.

A number of studies have linked contrast therapy to improved cardiovascular health and cognitive function. The co-founders also point to anecdotal feedback, with patrons reporting better sleep, decreased inflammation and improved mental health.

“People leave feeling revitalized and energized,” Daniel said. “We think that’s a testament to reducing screens and other negative detractors in life, and filling your cup in other ways that are more community-based.”

The Hive’s co-founders bring backgrounds in real estate, human health and sustainability, hospitality and art. While each has personal experience with contrast therapy and other holistic wellness practices, none are medical professionals.

Once open, The Hive plans to offer reservations for 90-minute sessions, with walk-ins accepted based on availability. The business will also have three membership tiers with varying access and perks included.

Pop-ups are expected to continue following the brick-and-mortar’s launch — especially wintertime sessions where icy Lake Michigan stands in for a plunge tub. “It’s such a great way to enjoy the season,” Hart said.

Team members plan to document the buildout via social media, with updates and announcements shared regularly, leading up to the grand opening. Followers can also look out for a series of preview nights ahead of the official launch.

“We’re just big collaborators,” Hart said. “We want to knit this community in Milwaukee together as tight as we can.”

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