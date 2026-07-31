Walker’s Point Cafe Closes as Owners Retire

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Full of Beans Café pulled its final espresso shots last weekend, closing out a nearly 10-year chapter in Walker’s Point as owners Rob and JoAnn Hausknecht prepare to retire.

The married couple are longtime industry veterans, with nearly six decades of combined hospitality experience — the last nine of which were spent running Full of Beans, which opened in 2017 at 184 S. 2nd St.

“Between rising costs, long hours and a distinct desire to take it easy, we will be retiring from the cafe business,” the Hausknechts said in a July 10 social media post. “We’ve enjoyed serving you and being a part of your day. We love our neighborhood and hope to come back to visit often.”

The cafe officially closed July 25. According to the post, JoAnn plans to continue working as a teacher, while Rob is “looking for a new adventure.”

Full of Beans occupied 1,200 square feet within the Mabbett & Breed warehouse building, which was fully renovated ahead of the business’s opening. The space features exposed brick and a kitchen where the Hausknechts prepared their crowd-favorite buttermilk waffles, scones and other baked goods.

Full of Beans also offered paninis, bagels and a rotating daily soup, along with cafe drinks such as lattes, steamers, Americanos, affogatos and an assortment of Rishi Tea.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

With neighboring businesses including Purple Door Ice Cream, Avenue M Salon & Spa and Indulgence Chocolatiers, Full of Beans was located near the northern end of S. 2nd Street’s bustling commercial corridor.

Just Art’s Saloon previously operated across the street at 181 S. 2nd St., but closed in 2025 after its owner, Art Guenther, passed away.

Pittsburgh 2nd LLC, with registered agent Adam McCarthy, owns the multi-tenant building, 174 S. 2nd St., where Full of Beans previously operated. Additional occupants include a wedding dress store and several office tenants.

The Hausknechts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.