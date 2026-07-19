Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 19th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Milwaukee Opens First Half of Major Harbor District Riverwalk

1. Milwaukee Opens First Half of Major Harbor District Riverwalk

But a major gap, a railroad track, separates it from the other half.

Jul 15th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Missed Ad Buy Exposes Big Money Problem For Sara Rodriguez

2. Missed Ad Buy Exposes Big Money Problem For Sara Rodriguez

How a planned $1 million TV blitz became a scramble to reconcile campaign books and fire a top aide.

Jul 13th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Longtime Soup Restaurant to Close

3. Longtime Soup Restaurant to Close

The Soup Kitchen will shut down its three locations later this month, following eviction notice.

Jul 17th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

New Faces in New Places

4. New Faces in New Places

New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.

Jul 15th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee

Rodriguez Campaign Kept Financial Trouble From Crowley

5. Rodriguez Campaign Kept Financial Trouble From Crowley

Rodriguez pursued Crowley endorsement even as campaign finance red flags mounted.

Jul 14th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez Ends Campaign For Governor

6. Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez Ends Campaign For Governor

From establishment front-runner to out of the race in a week.

Jul 17th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Southwest Adding Nonstop Service To New City

7. Transportation: Southwest Adding Nonstop Service To New City

Southwest adds to list of spring break destinations.

Jul 16th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Why Families Keep Coming Back To This 130-Year-Old Wisconsin Camp

8. Why Families Keep Coming Back To This 130-Year-Old Wisconsin Camp

Phantom Lake YMCA Camp builds lifelong bonds as campers grow into counselors and carry on its traditions.

Jul 10th, 2026 by Royce Podeszwa

Opposing Mayor, Council Members Back Boulevard to Replace I-794

9. Opposing Mayor, Council Members Back Boulevard to Replace I-794

‘The mayor is only one part of local government; his position does not reflect that of the entire city.’

Jul 13th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

New Documentary Highlights Milwaukee Chef

10. New Documentary Highlights Milwaukee Chef

‘Humble Kitchen,’ featuring Gregory León, will be available online later this month.

Jul 15th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement From Kelda Roys’ Campaign

1. Statement From Kelda Roys’ Campaign

 

Jul 13th, 2026 by Kelda Roys

Joel Brennan’s Statement on the Governor’s Race

2. Joel Brennan’s Statement on the Governor’s Race

 

Jul 17th, 2026 by Joel Brennan

Five Critical Questions Sara Rodriguez Needs to Answer After Reported Financial Mismanagement Within Her Campaign

3. Five Critical Questions Sara Rodriguez Needs to Answer After Reported Financial Mismanagement Within Her Campaign

 

Jul 13th, 2026 by Joel Brennan

Brewers Sign Infielder Trey Ebel

4. Brewers Sign Infielder Trey Ebel

Milwaukee Agrees to Terms With No. 25 Overall Selection From 2026 MLB Draft

Jul 17th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

David Crowley Left This Race for a Reason

5. David Crowley Left This Race for a Reason

 

Jul 17th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes

The Math Still Ain’t Mathing…

6. The Math Still Ain’t Mathing…

Mandela Barnes Outraises The Entire Primary Field While Sara Rodriguez’s Campaign Falls Nearly $120k In Debt So Far; Rodriguez Running Ads On TV While Still Owing Taxpayers Thousands Of Dollars For Security

Jul 16th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes

Francesca Hong Raises More Than $1.1 Million in BID for Wisconsin Governor, Enters Final Stretch With More Than $410,000 Cash on Hand

7. Francesca Hong Raises More Than $1.1 Million in BID for Wisconsin Governor, Enters Final Stretch With More Than $410,000 Cash on Hand

 

Jul 16th, 2026 by Francesca Hong

The Math Ain’t Mathing…

8. The Math Ain’t Mathing…

 

Jul 13th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes

Veteran Meteorologist and Milwaukee Native Lindsey Slater Joins TMJ4’s Storm Team 4

9. Veteran Meteorologist and Milwaukee Native Lindsey Slater Joins TMJ4’s Storm Team 4

 

Jun 15th, 2026 by TMJ4

Roys, Hong Lead Field in Fundraising, Cash on Hand

10. Roys, Hong Lead Field in Fundraising, Cash on Hand

 

Jul 16th, 2026 by Kelda Roys

Categories: Most Popular

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