The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Opens First Half of Major Harbor District Riverwalk
But a major gap, a railroad track, separates it from the other half.
Jul 15th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Missed Ad Buy Exposes Big Money Problem For Sara Rodriguez
How a planned $1 million TV blitz became a scramble to reconcile campaign books and fire a top aide.
Jul 13th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Longtime Soup Restaurant to Close
The Soup Kitchen will shut down its three locations later this month, following eviction notice.
Jul 17th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
4. New Faces in New Places
New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.
Jul 15th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
5. Rodriguez Campaign Kept Financial Trouble From Crowley
Rodriguez pursued Crowley endorsement even as campaign finance red flags mounted.
Jul 14th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
6. Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez Ends Campaign For Governor
From establishment front-runner to out of the race in a week.
Jul 17th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Transportation: Southwest Adding Nonstop Service To New City
Southwest adds to list of spring break destinations.
Jul 16th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
8. Why Families Keep Coming Back To This 130-Year-Old Wisconsin Camp
Phantom Lake YMCA Camp builds lifelong bonds as campers grow into counselors and carry on its traditions.
Jul 10th, 2026 by Royce Podeszwa
9. Opposing Mayor, Council Members Back Boulevard to Replace I-794
‘The mayor is only one part of local government; his position does not reflect that of the entire city.’
Jul 13th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
10. New Documentary Highlights Milwaukee Chef
‘Humble Kitchen,’ featuring Gregory León, will be available online later this month.
Jul 15th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Statement From Kelda Roys’ Campaign
Jul 13th, 2026 by Kelda Roys
2. Joel Brennan’s Statement on the Governor’s Race
Jul 17th, 2026 by Joel Brennan
4. Brewers Sign Infielder Trey Ebel
Milwaukee Agrees to Terms With No. 25 Overall Selection From 2026 MLB Draft
Jul 17th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. David Crowley Left This Race for a Reason
Jul 17th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes
6. The Math Still Ain’t Mathing…
Mandela Barnes Outraises The Entire Primary Field While Sara Rodriguez’s Campaign Falls Nearly $120k In Debt So Far; Rodriguez Running Ads On TV While Still Owing Taxpayers Thousands Of Dollars For Security
Jul 16th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes
8. The Math Ain’t Mathing…
Jul 13th, 2026 by Mandela Barnes
9. Veteran Meteorologist and Milwaukee Native Lindsey Slater Joins TMJ4’s Storm Team 4
Jun 15th, 2026 by TMJ4
10. Roys, Hong Lead Field in Fundraising, Cash on Hand
Jul 16th, 2026 by Kelda Roys
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 12th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 5th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 28th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee