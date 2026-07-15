Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.

By - Jul 15th, 2026 11:46 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Guest House of Milwaukee Announces the Hiring of Cody Andrews as Vice President of Community Housing Programs

Guest House of Milwaukee Announces the Hiring of Cody Andrews as Vice President of Community Housing Programs

 

Jun 29th, 2026 by Guest House of Milwaukee

GenoPalate Appoints Dr. Hector Guillen as Chief Scientific Officer

GenoPalate Appoints Dr. Hector Guillen as Chief Scientific Officer

 

Jun 23rd, 2026 by GenoPalate

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Paul S. Crawford Joins Gimbel to the Family and Criminal Law Groups

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Paul S. Crawford Joins Gimbel to the Family and Criminal Law Groups

 

Jun 16th, 2026 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Veteran Meteorologist and Milwaukee Native Lindsey Slater Joins TMJ4’s Storm Team 4

Veteran Meteorologist and Milwaukee Native Lindsey Slater Joins TMJ4’s Storm Team 4

 

Jun 15th, 2026 by TMJ4

WISN 12 Names Lakyra Banks as Weekend Morning Anchor

WISN 12 Names Lakyra Banks as Weekend Morning Anchor

Gifted journalist joins WISN 12’s weekend morning newscasts in July

Jun 10th, 2026 by WISN 12

Alverno College Names Désirée Pointer Mace, PhD, Dean of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies

Alverno College Names Désirée Pointer Mace, PhD, Dean of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies

 

Jun 9th, 2026 by Alverno College

Girls Rock MKE Announces Executive Transition

Girls Rock MKE Announces Executive Transition

Girls Rock MKE is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hannah Pardee as its new Executive Director, effective July 1, 2026.

Jun 9th, 2026 by Girls Rock MKE

MSA Welcomes Jessie Noegel as Engineering Project Manager in Milwaukee

MSA Welcomes Jessie Noegel as Engineering Project Manager in Milwaukee

 

Jun 9th, 2026 by MSA Professional Services, Inc.

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Joshua J. Konopacki to the Estate Planning and Probate Group

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Joshua J. Konopacki to the Estate Planning and Probate Group

 

Jun 2nd, 2026 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Gov. Evers Appoints John Florsheim to the Wedc Board of Directors

Gov. Evers Appoints John Florsheim to the Wedc Board of Directors

 

Jun 1st, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers

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