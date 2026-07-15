New Faces in New Places
New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
GenoPalate Appoints Dr. Hector Guillen as Chief Scientific Officer
Jun 23rd, 2026 by GenoPalate
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Paul S. Crawford Joins Gimbel to the Family and Criminal Law Groups
Jun 16th, 2026 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,
WISN 12 Names Lakyra Banks as Weekend Morning Anchor
Gifted journalist joins WISN 12’s weekend morning newscasts in July
Jun 10th, 2026 by WISN 12
Girls Rock MKE Announces Executive Transition
Girls Rock MKE is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hannah Pardee as its new Executive Director, effective July 1, 2026.
Jun 9th, 2026 by Girls Rock MKE
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