The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Alderman, State Allies Seek Federal Help to Kill the Streetcar
Ald. Spiker makes a federal case out of stopping The Hop.
Oct 28th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Judge Rules Trump Administration Must Send Wisconsin $8 Million
Ruling follows April decision by Trump to stop $1 billion in mental health grants over ‘diversity, equity and inclusion.’
Oct 30th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess
3. EE-Sane Reopens With New Look
Thai and Lao restaurant reopens its original space after nearly a year of renovations.
Oct 27th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Dimitrijevic’s Revised Budget Boosts Library Hours, Housing, City Wages
Finance committee chair says her amended budget ‘invests in neighborhoods.’
Oct 28th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Bar and Grill Proposed For East Side
Easton’s Bar & Grill will open next year at high-traffic location.
Oct 27th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. Milwaukee Aims To Build ‘Missing Middle’ Housing in 2026
But alderman is skeptical of timing and wants to reduce funding.
Oct 29th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: Do Democratic Candidates Need to Be More Moderate?
Experts argue it will take a Democrat like Tony Evers to win the state.
Oct 27th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
8. Size of Raises in New Police Contract Revealed
Voluntary agreement also includes an additional year.
Oct 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. New Brewery Will Replace 1840
Illinois-based Solemn Oath Brewery plans Bay View taproom.
Oct 24th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
10. Popular Drag Venue Could Return
Well-known bar and grill could open in Walker’s Point, help revive faltering Milwaukee scene.
Oct 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season
Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 22
Oct 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
3. Gov. Evers Announces Two Wisconsin Head Start Programs to Cease Services as Federal Government Shutdown Continues
More than 275 Wisconsin kids set to lose care, 82 staff to be furloughed
Oct 30th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. Early Marquette Law Poll Shows Francesca Hong Leading the Field
Among Dems, Rep. Hong shows up with the strongest base of support
Oct 29th, 2025 by Francesca Hong
9. Gov. Evers Joins Coalition of Governors in Urging Trump Administration to Use Readily Available Federal Funding to Extend Food Assistance for Kids, Families, and Seniors
Nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites to Lose Access to Basic Food Necessities After Tomorrow if Trump Administration Refuses to Act
Oct 30th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 26th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 19th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 12th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee