The Week’s Greatest Hits

Alderman, State Allies Seek Federal Help to Kill the Streetcar

1. Alderman, State Allies Seek Federal Help to Kill the Streetcar

Ald. Spiker makes a federal case out of stopping The Hop.

Oct 28th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Judge Rules Trump Administration Must Send Wisconsin $8 Million

2. Judge Rules Trump Administration Must Send Wisconsin $8 Million

Ruling follows April decision by Trump to stop $1 billion in mental health grants over ‘diversity, equity and inclusion.’

Oct 30th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess

EE-Sane Reopens With New Look

3. EE-Sane Reopens With New Look

Thai and Lao restaurant reopens its original space after nearly a year of renovations.

Oct 27th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Dimitrijevic’s Revised Budget Boosts Library Hours, Housing, City Wages

4. Dimitrijevic’s Revised Budget Boosts Library Hours, Housing, City Wages

Finance committee chair says her amended budget ‘invests in neighborhoods.’

Oct 28th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Bar and Grill Proposed For East Side

5. Bar and Grill Proposed For East Side

Easton’s Bar & Grill will open next year at high-traffic location.

Oct 27th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Aims To Build ‘Missing Middle’ Housing in 2026

6. Milwaukee Aims To Build ‘Missing Middle’ Housing in 2026

But alderman is skeptical of timing and wants to reduce funding.

Oct 29th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Do Democratic Candidates Need to Be More Moderate?

7. Murphy’s Law: Do Democratic Candidates Need to Be More Moderate?

Experts argue it will take a Democrat like Tony Evers to win the state.

Oct 27th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Size of Raises in New Police Contract Revealed

8. Size of Raises in New Police Contract Revealed

Voluntary agreement also includes an additional year.

Oct 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

New Brewery Will Replace 1840

9. New Brewery Will Replace 1840

Illinois-based Solemn Oath Brewery plans Bay View taproom.

Oct 24th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Popular Drag Venue Could Return

10. Popular Drag Venue Could Return

Well-known bar and grill could open in Walker’s Point, help revive faltering Milwaukee scene.

Oct 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sen. Johnson Releases Statement on Confirmation of Rebecca Taibleson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

1. Sen. Johnson Releases Statement on Confirmation of Rebecca Taibleson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

 

Oct 27th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season

2. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season

Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 22

Oct 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Gov. Evers Announces Two Wisconsin Head Start Programs to Cease Services as Federal Government Shutdown Continues

3. Gov. Evers Announces Two Wisconsin Head Start Programs to Cease Services as Federal Government Shutdown Continues

More than 275 Wisconsin kids set to lose care, 82 staff to be furloughed

Oct 30th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

MWF Names Lindsey Canonie Grady as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

4. MWF Names Lindsey Canonie Grady as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

 

Oct 28th, 2025 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Sens. Johnson, Grassley, Expose Arctic Frost Witch Hunt Targeting 430 Republicans

5. Sens. Johnson, Grassley, Expose Arctic Frost Witch Hunt Targeting 430 Republicans

 

Oct 30th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

The Final Act: How the Milwaukee Public Museum’s “Disposition Plan” Removes the Public from Its Own Museum

6. The Final Act: How the Milwaukee Public Museum’s “Disposition Plan” Removes the Public from Its Own Museum

 

Oct 30th, 2025 by Preserve MKE

Early Marquette Law Poll Shows Francesca Hong Leading the Field

7. Early Marquette Law Poll Shows Francesca Hong Leading the Field

Among Dems, Rep. Hong shows up with the strongest base of support

Oct 29th, 2025 by Francesca Hong

Milwaukee Police Seek Suspects in Halloween Night Shooting on W. Highland Blvd

8. Milwaukee Police Seek Suspects in Halloween Night Shooting on W. Highland Blvd

 

Nov 1st, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Gov. Evers Joins Coalition of Governors in Urging Trump Administration to Use Readily Available Federal Funding to Extend Food Assistance for Kids, Families, and Seniors

9. Gov. Evers Joins Coalition of Governors in Urging Trump Administration to Use Readily Available Federal Funding to Extend Food Assistance for Kids, Families, and Seniors

Nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites to Lose Access to Basic Food Necessities After Tomorrow if Trump Administration Refuses to Act

Oct 30th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Launches Annual Turkey Give Away Donation Drive

10. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Launches Annual Turkey Give Away Donation Drive

 

Oct 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Parks

