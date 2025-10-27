EE-Sane Reopens With New Look

Thai and Lao restaurant reopens its original space after nearly a year of renovations.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

New look, same EE-Sane.

The longtime Thai and Lao restaurant reopened Oct. 23 at 1806 N. Farwell Ave., returning to its original space after nearly a year of renovations.

The refreshed interior is bright and modern, with wood floors, glittering chandeliers and a reimagined bar area. Expanded seating options include low tables and floor cushions—a traditional arrangement throughout Southeast Asian cultures, including in Thailand and Laos. Outside, the building’s facade is freshly painted and features a new green awning, replacing the former red and white one.

Several new dishes are featured on the restaurant’s menu, though staples like chicken satay and pad Thai remain unchanged. EE-Sane also offers a lineup of rich curries, seafood, fried rice and fragrant pho, along with regional dishes like larb, lemongrass-marinated pork ribs and pad ka pow—a comforting mix of stir-fried vegetables and meat topped with a sunny side-up egg.

Moukdala Phommanilath now leads the family business, taking ownership from her grandparents, Khamphet and Prasith Nanthasane, who founded the EE-Sane in 1992. Phommanilath also operates Lemongrass by EE-Sane, which opened in late 2024 at 1505 N. Farwell Ave. and served as a temporary home for EE-Sane during its renovation.

Located just south of the Vivarium concert venue, EE-Sane shares its building with CJ Clippers barbershop and a dry cleaning business; the space immediately north was previously home to Jericho’s BBQ. The building is owned by TFG Milwaukee III Farwell, LLC.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

EE-Sane offers online ordering for takeout and delivery. Walk-ins are welcome, or diners can reserve a table by calling 414-224-8284. EE-Sane is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Phommanilath did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.