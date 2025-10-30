Judge Rules Trump Administration Must Send Wisconsin $8 Million

Ruling follows April decision by Trump to stop $1 billion in mental health grants over 'diversity, equity and inclusion.'

The Trump administration must release $1 billion in grants meant to address the shortage of mental health workers in schools, a federal judge ruled this week.

That means $8 million will be coming back to Wisconsin.

Earlier this year, the state had to pause a program that was training school-based mental health workers.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in December was one of 22 grant recipients nationwide to receive a five-year, $10 million grant by the U.S. Department of Education.

DPI was able to access the initial funding of $2 million, which was allocated through Dec. 31, 2025.

The Trump administration canceled the grants in April, saying they conflicted with the department’s priority of “merit, fairness and excellence in education” and weren’t in the federal government’s best interest.

State Superintendent Jill Underly called the ruling a victory for Wisconsin students and families.

“At a time when our kids are facing unprecedented mental health challenges, investing in school-based mental health and staffing is critical,” Underly said. “Cutting these grants for political reasons was short-sighted and harmful to Wisconsin students. I’m glad the court recognized the importance of sustaining these programs.”

In her preliminary ruling on Oct. 27, U.S. District Court Judge Kymberly K. Evanson said her decision only applied to the 16 Democratic-led states that challenged the Education Department’s decision.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined the lawsuit in July.

He released a statement this week saying it was “baffling” that the Trump administration unlawfully attempted to withhold funding that supports school-based mental health services.

The federal grant funds a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction program that trains new providers, expands teleservices and partners with universities on mental health programs.

It also includes a UW-Madison program to train 24 school psychology graduate students who would work in high-need schools after graduation.

DPI is awaiting guidance on how the funding will be restored.

Judge: Trump administration must restore $8M in school counselor grants for Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.