Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 21st, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Downtown Hotel Won’t Close After All, New Hotel Planned

1. Downtown Hotel Won’t Close After All, New Hotel Planned

Portion of Hilton Milwaukee will be rebranded.

Sep 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Historic Church Will Be Sold

2. Historic Church Will Be Sold

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center is closing.

Sep 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Historic Artifacts From Karl Ratzsch’s Restaurant Headed For Auction Block

3. Historic Artifacts From Karl Ratzsch’s Restaurant Headed For Auction Block

Need a Cyril Colnik chandelier? How about a restaurant booth?

Sep 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Is City Prepared For National Avenue Disruption?

4. Is City Prepared For National Avenue Disruption?

Multi-year reconstruction project could hurt businesses. What’s the strategy?

Sep 17th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Developer Buys Large Site Near Airport

5. Developer Buys Large Site Near Airport

Property once housed Milwaukee’s second-largest hotel.

Sep 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Rage of Derrick Van Orden

6. Murphy’s Law: The Rage of Derrick Van Orden

Congressman’s attacks on liberals spread exactly the kind of wrath he claims to oppose.

Sep 15th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Sourdough Bakery Moving to Peter Sciortino Space

7. Sourdough Bakery Moving to Peter Sciortino Space

Peace and Love Sourdough plans to take up residence on Brady Street.

Sep 17th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Wisconsin’s Most Important Bridge Is Rarely Discussed

8. Wisconsin’s Most Important Bridge Is Rarely Discussed

High Rise Bridge carries by far the most traffic, will need major upgrade by 2037. Can it be improved?

Sep 10th, 2025 by John O’Neill

Work Stops on Record-Setting Mass Timber Tower

9. Work Stops on Record-Setting Mass Timber Tower

Building is planned to be Western Hemisphere’s tallest mass timber building, alderman fears project will be ‘dumbed down.’

Sep 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

New Restaurant Opens in The Saint Kate

10. New Restaurant Opens in The Saint Kate

ARIA and Giggly replaced by new venture.

Sep 18th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

High-Speed Police Chase in Milwaukee Ends in Collision, Three Dead

1. High-Speed Police Chase in Milwaukee Ends in Collision, Three Dead

 

Sep 17th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Gov. Evers Joins Coalition of Governors Urging Congress to Keep Healthcare Affordable by Extending ACA’s Enhanced Premium Tax Credits

2. Gov. Evers Joins Coalition of Governors Urging Congress to Keep Healthcare Affordable by Extending ACA’s Enhanced Premium Tax Credits

In a joint letter to U.S. congressional leadership, coalition of 18 governors highlight importance of extending tax credits provided by the Affordable Care Act to help keep premiums low and provide stability for millions of working families

Sep 17th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Approved Ai Data Centers in Wisconsin Will Use More Energy Than All Homes in State Combined

3. Approved Ai Data Centers in Wisconsin Will Use More Energy Than All Homes in State Combined

New analysis from Clean Wisconsin reveals scale of data center energy demand

Sep 16th, 2025 by Clean Wisconsin

Haitian National Sentenced to 108 Months’ Imprisonment and a $1,000,000 Fine as Leader of International Cocaine-trafficking Conspiracy

4. Haitian National Sentenced to 108 Months’ Imprisonment and a $1,000,000 Fine as Leader of International Cocaine-trafficking Conspiracy

 

Sep 19th, 2025 by U.S. Department of Justice

Amtrak I-41 Thruway Bus Service between Green Bay and Milwaukee to end

5. Amtrak I-41 Thruway Bus Service between Green Bay and Milwaukee to end

 

Sep 12th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Freshwater Collaborative Awards UWM Nearly $1 Million

6. Freshwater Collaborative Awards UWM Nearly $1 Million

 

Sep 17th, 2025 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Full MPS Leadership Team Is Now in Place

7. Full MPS Leadership Team Is Now in Place

New Chiefs Are Leading HR, Partnership, Schools; New Academic Superintendents Are Based in Schools

Sep 15th, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Gov. Evers Announces Joint Damage Assessments Completed for Damage to Roads and Public Infrastructure From August Floods and Storms in Six Counties

8. Gov. Evers Announces Joint Damage Assessments Completed for Damage to Roads and Public Infrastructure From August Floods and Storms in Six Counties

 

Sep 17th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

South Shore Beach Rehabilitation Project Completed After More Than a Decade of Study and Planning

9. South Shore Beach Rehabilitation Project Completed After More Than a Decade of Study and Planning

 

Sep 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Parks

Discovery World workers have our support

10. Discovery World workers have our support

September 19, 2025 – Statement from Milwaukee Common Council Members: Alderman Alex Brower, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Alderman Robert J. Bauman

Sep 19th, 2025 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us