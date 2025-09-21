The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Downtown Hotel Won’t Close After All, New Hotel Planned
Portion of Hilton Milwaukee will be rebranded.
Sep 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Historic Church Will Be Sold
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center is closing.
Sep 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Historic Artifacts From Karl Ratzsch’s Restaurant Headed For Auction Block
Need a Cyril Colnik chandelier? How about a restaurant booth?
Sep 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Is City Prepared For National Avenue Disruption?
Multi-year reconstruction project could hurt businesses. What’s the strategy?
Sep 17th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Developer Buys Large Site Near Airport
Property once housed Milwaukee’s second-largest hotel.
Sep 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: The Rage of Derrick Van Orden
Congressman’s attacks on liberals spread exactly the kind of wrath he claims to oppose.
Sep 15th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
7. Sourdough Bakery Moving to Peter Sciortino Space
Peace and Love Sourdough plans to take up residence on Brady Street.
Sep 17th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
8. Wisconsin’s Most Important Bridge Is Rarely Discussed
High Rise Bridge carries by far the most traffic, will need major upgrade by 2037. Can it be improved?
Sep 10th, 2025 by John O’Neill
9. Work Stops on Record-Setting Mass Timber Tower
Building is planned to be Western Hemisphere’s tallest mass timber building, alderman fears project will be ‘dumbed down.’
Sep 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. New Restaurant Opens in The Saint Kate
ARIA and Giggly replaced by new venture.
Sep 18th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Gov. Evers Joins Coalition of Governors Urging Congress to Keep Healthcare Affordable by Extending ACA’s Enhanced Premium Tax Credits
In a joint letter to U.S. congressional leadership, coalition of 18 governors highlight importance of extending tax credits provided by the Affordable Care Act to help keep premiums low and provide stability for millions of working families
Sep 17th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Approved Ai Data Centers in Wisconsin Will Use More Energy Than All Homes in State Combined
New analysis from Clean Wisconsin reveals scale of data center energy demand
Sep 16th, 2025 by Clean Wisconsin
6. Freshwater Collaborative Awards UWM Nearly $1 Million
Sep 17th, 2025 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
7. Full MPS Leadership Team Is Now in Place
New Chiefs Are Leading HR, Partnership, Schools; New Academic Superintendents Are Based in Schools
Sep 15th, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Schools
10. Discovery World workers have our support
September 19, 2025 – Statement from Milwaukee Common Council Members: Alderman Alex Brower, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Alderman Robert J. Bauman
Sep 19th, 2025 by Ald. Bob Bauman
