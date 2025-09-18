New Restaurant Opens in The Saint Kate
ARIA and Giggly replaced by new venture.
Saint Kate The Arts Hotel has refreshed its dining program with the launch of The Studio Kitchen & Cocktails. The rebranded restaurant and bar replaces ARIA and Giggly, which previously operated on the second floor of the downtown hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.
The Studio bills itself as a versatile spot for all appetites, offering an eclectic menu ranging from braised short rib to spicy tuna bowls. Additional highlights include Mediterranean sea bass with saffron, truffle mushroom terrine and a selection of appetizer-sized sushi rolls—both vegetarian and non.
Giggly’s signature Bubbles & Brunch will continue under the new concept, which will also offer weekday breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m. Morning menus feature an assortment of egg dishes, Greek yogurt and overnight oats, along with house favorites like chocolate chip pancakes and brussels sprout hash.
An all-day cocktail program leads with bloody marys, mimosas and a Morning Mule featuring Don Julio Blanco, lime, apricot nectar and ginger beer. Dinner cocktails like Staycation—gin, basil, mango, pineapple, grapefruit and lime—share the menu with THC-infused options and zero-proof drinks made with Seedlip and Lyre’s spirits.
“With a focus on community and creativity, The Studio Kitchen & Cocktails sets the stage for a new era of dining at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, ushering in the hotel’s next chapter of its culinary artistry,” General Manager Dana Johnson said in a statement. “We’ve designed an experience offering the flavor-forward menu items guests have come to expect, exceptional service, and a vibe as bold as Milwaukee’s spirit.”
The Studio adjoins The Dark Room, which remains open for private dining and events—including a ticketed omakase experience. Proof Pizza and the Bar also operate at Saint Kate.
Earlier this month, the hotel took over operations at the attached Associated Bank River Center, which includes a terrace bar, formerly Vault, and the multi-tenant River Center Market. A spokesperson for Saint Kate did not elaborate on plans for the River Center spaces, which are temporarily closed but expected to reopen this fall.
The Studio Kitchen & Cocktails is open for breakfast Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., dinner Monday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. and brunch Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The bar is open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Reservations can be booked online. The Studio is cashless.
