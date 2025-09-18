New Restaurant Opens in The Saint Kate

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Saint Kate The Arts Hotel has refreshed its dining program with the launch of The Studio Kitchen & Cocktails. The rebranded restaurant and bar replaces ARIA and Giggly, which previously operated on the second floor of the downtown hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

The Studio bills itself as a versatile spot for all appetites, offering an eclectic menu ranging from braised short rib to spicy tuna bowls. Additional highlights include Mediterranean sea bass with saffron, truffle mushroom terrine and a selection of appetizer-sized sushi rolls—both vegetarian and non.

Giggly’s signature Bubbles & Brunch will continue under the new concept, which will also offer weekday breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m. Morning menus feature an assortment of egg dishes, Greek yogurt and overnight oats, along with house favorites like chocolate chip pancakes and brussels sprout hash.

An all-day cocktail program leads with bloody marys, mimosas and a Morning Mule featuring Don Julio Blanco, lime, apricot nectar and ginger beer. Dinner cocktails like Staycation—gin, basil, mango, pineapple, grapefruit and lime—share the menu with THC-infused options and zero-proof drinks made with Seedlip and Lyre’s spirits.

“With a focus on community and creativity, The Studio Kitchen & Cocktails sets the stage for a new era of dining at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, ushering in the hotel’s next chapter of its culinary artistry,” General Manager Dana Johnson said in a statement. “We’ve designed an experience offering the flavor-forward menu items guests have come to expect, exceptional service, and a vibe as bold as Milwaukee’s spirit.”

The Studio adjoins The Dark Room, which remains open for private dining and events—including a ticketed omakase experience. Proof Pizza and the Bar also operate at Saint Kate.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Earlier this month, the hotel took over operations at the attached Associated Bank River Center, which includes a terrace bar, formerly Vault, and the multi-tenant River Center Market. A spokesperson for Saint Kate did not elaborate on plans for the River Center spaces, which are temporarily closed but expected to reopen this fall.

The Studio Kitchen & Cocktails is open for breakfast Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., dinner Monday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. and brunch Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bar is open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations can be booked online. The Studio is cashless.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.