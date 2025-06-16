Omakase Experience Coming to Downtown Hotel

Saint Kate introduced a sushi menu in May and plans to expand its offerings.

Since opening in 2019, Saint Kate — The Arts Hotel has sought to champion all things creative, whether the medium is cinema, choreography or culinary arts.

Its latest addition leans into the latter.

Earlier this spring, the hotel at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. introduced sushi rolls at two of its on-site restaurants, ARIA and the Bar. Offerings are prepared by experienced sushi chefs, ranging from California rolls stuffed with real crab to habanero-spiked maki inspired by Milwaukee’s Latino culture.

Executive Chef Heskeith Flavien said the sushi program is intended to appeal to theatergoers seeking a pre-show meal that’s quick, fresh and visually appealing — and sushi checked all the boxes.

Sushi Chef Tou Vang led the menu development, drawing on his creativity and more than two decades of sushi-making experience to create a wide variety of signature rolls. The list was later pared down to seven standouts, accommodating a broad range of preferences and flavors.

Seafood lovers may gravitate towards the rainbow and spicy tuna rolls, which highlight raw fish along with fillings like cucumber, avocado and spicy mayo. The nigiri assortment plate is another adventurous pick, featuring bite-sized portions of salmon, tuna and Hokkaido scallop.

The menu also includes a sushi bowl served with crispy rice, a classic California roll and a fish-free vegetable roll filled with avocado, daikon radish, cucumber, roasted bell pepper and eggplant puree. Another option, the fiesta fire roll, features tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, jalapeño, habanero, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.

Sushi is available daily at ARIA from 5 to 9 p.m. and the Bar from 4 to 10 p.m.

Omakase Experiences

Chef-led sushi dinners are generating buzz in Milwaukee following the launch of the city’s first dedicated omakase restaurant and a pop-up series at Screaming Tuna’s Mequon location. The term omakase translates to “I leave it up to you,” in Japanese, symbolizing trust in the chef’s expertise. Each course in omakase dining is prepared by hand and meant to be consumed immediately.

Saint Kate plans to follow suit this summer, launching its own omakase experiences in The Dark Room, a private dining space on the hotel’s second floor.

Chef Vang will lead the dinners, curating multi-course meals using the freshest ingredients available, he said. In addition to sushi, the dinners will include a variety of other Japanese dishes.

The first omakase event — now sold out — will coincide with International Sushi Day on June 18. Upcoming dinners are scheduled for July 9 (sold out) and 16 and Aug. 20 (sold out) and 27.

A representative of Saint Kate said the hotel is working to add more dates in response to strong demand.

Tickets are available for purchase online.

